While that may be easier said than done, Woodley has offered up some simpler-to-follow (but still slightly out there) beauty advice in the past. If you’re looking to follow the Woodley plan for shiny hair and great skin, try some of the below tips.



*Get plenty of sun below the waist. “I like to … give my vagina a little vitamin D … If you’re feeling depleted, go in the sun for an hour and see how much energy you get. Or, if you live in a place that has heavy winters, when the sun finally comes out, spread your legs and get some sunshine.”

*Ingest clay. “I’ve discovered that clay is great for you because your body doesn’t absorb it, and it apparently provides a negative charge, so it bonds to negative isotopes. And, this is crazy: it also helps clean heavy metals out of your body.” (Into the Gloss has more on her favorite types of clay.)

*Swish with sesame oil for a bright smile. “It’s amazing! It really makes your teeth whiter, because the plaque on your teeth is not water soluble, it’s fat-soluble. So the lipids have to dissolve in fats, which is why oil works in your mouth.”

*Keep shampooing to a minimum. “I basically have horse hair. It’s so low-maintenance … When it was long, I used shampoo from Living Libations, but now it’s really short. I only shampoo it like once a month—the oilier, the better.” (Check out Into the Gloss for even more of her favorite natural beauty products)

*Good skin comes from good humor. “I can tell you, all of my friends in their mid-thirties and early forties laugh a lot and have no wrinkles,” she tells PEOPLE. “That is the secret to good skin. I swear. Everybody has this big thing about chemicals and facials but it is just laughter.”

*Take charge of your beauty products. Woodley has been making her own soaps for years. “When I was 15 … I started studying indigenous peoples and their lifestyles because I was like ‘What does healthy mean?'” she tells PEOPLE. “Part of that is just knowing what is in the products you use and the foods you eat — the happiness, being positive — it all contributes to it.”

*Make the most of your evenings and mornings: “The thing that’s most grounding for me before bed, though, is when I wash my face. To wash my face and nourish my skin and cleanse myself of everything that happened through the day.” And the next morning? “The second I wake up, I scream very loudly [to the tune of ‘Good Morning’ from Singin’ in the Rain], ‘Good morning! Good morning!’ And then I scream out, ‘Exciting day! Exciting day!’ I feel like it completely sets the mood for the whole day.”

*Embrace the you you are. For Woodley, that means going makeup-free almost all the time. “I realized that, growing up and looking at magazines, I was comparing myself to images like that—and most of it isn’t real. I don’t really wear makeup that much anyway, so part of it is just a selfish, lazy thing … I want to be me.” (Read more at

