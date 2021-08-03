Is Sarah Shahi's New Tattoo a Tribute to Sex/Life Costar (and Real-Life Boyfriend) Adam Demos?

The actress showed off a tiny "A" tattoo on her left ring finger on Instagram

Has Sarah Shahi taken her relationship with Adam Demos to the next level?

On Monday, the Sex/Life actress, 41, posted a selfie on her Instagram Story showing off an "A" tattoo on her left ring finger — and fans of the popular Netflix series were quick to speculate that the tiny initial may be a tribute to Demos, 36, her costar and real-life boyfriend.

Shahi previously shared a peek of the tattoo in an Instagram post in June, showing off the Stevie Wren jewelry she wore while filming the sexy drama.

"@sexlife day 2," she captioned a series of photos, crediting Sex/Life stylist Katie Bofshever and hairstylist and makeup artist Edward St. George-Adams.

It appears to be fairly new ink, given its absence in another jewelry Instagram selfie Shahi snapped in April.

While it's not clear if the letter stands for her beau, the actress may have been inspired by one steamy scene in the series. In one episode, Brad (played by Demos) gets a bumblebee tattoo in honor of Billie (played by Shahi), as a sweet nod to their character's first initials.

After the series landed on Netflix this summer, Shahi and Demos told PEOPLE what it's like to have the spotlight on their off-screen romance.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," Shahi said. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

"And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," she shared. "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."

On Sex/Life, Shahi stars as a woman caught in a love triangle with her husband (Mike Vogel) and an old flame (Demos). The recently released Netflix series is based on BB Easton's novel, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Shahi and Demos haven't necessarily kept their relationship too private, as the pair has documented time spent with one another on various occasions on social media.

In May, Shahi sent birthday wishes to her special guy, paying tribute to their relationship alongside a series of photos of the Australian actor.

"Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever," she wrote alongside the post. "I do know I've never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I'm overly grateful for him. I do know I've loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby ❤️."

The actress shares three kids with ex-husband Steve Howey, who split in 2020 after 11 years of marriage.