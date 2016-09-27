Ever since the ladies of Sex and the City went on their epic Abu Dhabi trip in the second film, we’ve been craving more hijinks, more drama and of course, more fashion from the fabulous foursome. And even though we’ve gotten our hopes up before (numerous times) for a third movie, Sarah Jessica Parker just announced it’s not entirely out of the question.

Parker told the Press Association that there’s, “always a possibility, definitely” of a third reunion. “I don’t think any of us have said no,” she said. “I don’t know whether it’s a series or the movie. I think that remains an open question and discussion that will continue until it’s been resolved.”

Among the many reasons we want the ladies to return is of course, their outfits. Some may criticize the zany pieces the characters wore, but we are big supporters of their bold style moves and would love a grand sartorial return. Because we couldn’t help but realize… all the characters were lightyears ahead of major fashion trends. Think about it, Carrie predicted the name-embroidered craze Gigi Hadid is championing these days, Miranda was the poster child for normcore and even Aidan was rocking trends before we knew we loved them. Check them all out below (with some help from our favorite Instagram account “Every Outfit on Sex and the City“) and send a prayer to the Manolo Blahnik gods a reunion is in our future.

Carrie Bradshaw was famous for fronting the nameplate necklace trend. And while that’s still going strong with Olivia Munn, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne, she had another style prediction that’s become all the rage lately — wearing personalized clothing. Gigi Hadid is the frontrunner of the trend these days (wearing her name on her clothes 15 times now), and Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss and a ton of other celebs are all fans with their must-have personalized jean jackets by Frame Denim.

We’re seeing a huge surge in leopard lately, everyone from preppy Reese Witherspoon to edgy Lady Gaga are incorporating the trend in their wardrobes, but Samantha Jones was definitely an early adopter of making a head-to-toe leopard look classy, not tacky.

Miranda Hobbes had some of the dottiest outfits out of all the girls, but at the time we just couldn’t see that she was actually just decades ahead of the normcore/athleisure trend that’s everywhere today. It’s even trickled down to stores like J.Crew and Madewell that encourage sweats out in public and pairing sneakers with any outfit.

As for Miranda’s hoodie and sunhat combo, the world still isn’t ready to take on that quite yet.

Charlotte York Goldenblatt always evaded falling into trendy traps by sticking to her tired and true preppy basics. But we can say she was ahead of the peplum surge before people like Melissa McCarthy and Princess Kate favored the look.

Way before having a dad bod was encouraged (or considered attractive) Carrie’s ex-finacé Aidan was way ahead of the curve (pun intended).