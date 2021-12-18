"Man you are good," Sarah Jessica Parker commented on a Sex and the City fan's post pointing out the return of her character Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Fendi baguette in And Just Like That...

SATC's Iconic Fendi Baguette Makes Return in And Just Like That... 21 Years After Carrie Was Mugged

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series on July 16, 2021 in New York City.

This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of And Just Like That...

And just like that... one of the most iconic names to appear on Sex and the City made a subtle return this week: Fendi.

An eagle-eyed SATC fan pointed out that in episode 3 of the HBO Max revival AJLT, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) totes a familiar purple sequined baguette, a piece of fashion almost as essential to the character as her gold nameplate necklace.

It was the same accessory a mugger infamously stole (along with a pair of Manolo Blahniks) from Carrie in the SATC season 3 episode, "What Goes Around Comes Around," which originally aired in October 2000.

"It's all in the details! Twenty-one years after Carrie was mugged on Jersey Street in Soho ('Give me your bag.' 'What?' 'Your bag.' 'It's a baguette.'), her iconic purple sequined Fendi Autumn/Winter 1999-2000 baguette re-emerged in the latest episode of AND JUST LIKE THAT, signifying Carrie's return home," Evan Ross Katz wrote on Instagram.

Parker, 56, took notice and appeared to validate the theory. "Man you are good!!! X," she wrote in a comment, which was shared by @commentsbycelebs.

The baguette's return also parallels Carrie's journey with Natasha Naginsky (Bridget Moynahan), who also came back in this week's episode.

The last time Carrie saw Natasha was right before the baguette was stolen, and it was not a friendly visit. Natasha had to get a false tooth after catching her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) having an affair with Carrie. Since her tooth was chipped while chasing Carrie out of their marital apartment, the fashion-forward protagonist chalked the robbery up to bad karma.

Natasha returned in this week's episode of AJLT after Big left her $1 million in his will, which Carrie only discovered after his shocking death in episode 1. With the question of why he left so much to his ex-wife eating away at her, Carrie tracked down Natasha, and after a couple of awkward encounters, they finally put their past behind them.

In the very next scene, Carrie could be seen carrying the purple sequined Fendi baguette for a full-circle moment. So, it appears that some of her good karma has been restored, along with a beloved piece of fashion.

Although, it's likely not the exact same baguette from 21 years ago. Parker previously appeared in a 2019 Fendi campaign, celebrating the return of the statement piece. "Oh, this isn't a bag. It's a baguette," she said in the video, referencing her line in the SATC episode.