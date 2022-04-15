The Best Street Style of the And Just Like That... Cast
Wait, the cameras weren't rolling? Just as chic off screen as they are on, these looks are getting us excited for the style we might see in season 2 of the Sex and the City revival
Sarah Jessica Parker
giving fairy godmother vibes in a pink gown with sheer overlay spotted with silver sparkles.
Sara Ramirez
making the case for leather on leather with a top and blazer combo, completed with a black pant, purse and plenty of silver jewelry.
Cynthia Nixon
making PPE look chic in a full-length, double-breasted black coat with silver buttons paired with a bright red handbag.
Nicole Ari Parker
strolling in a matching blue and green tie dye set with turquoise heels.
Kristin Davis
in a cinched denim jumpsuit with long sleeves and one paw-fect accessory: a rescue dog!
Bridget Moynahan
taking a stand at Global Citizen Live New York in a black halter maxi dress with strappy details and aviator shades.
Karen Pittman
in a plunging black jumpsuit with flowing white sleeves and gold jewelry.
Alexa Swinton
popping in a cropped neon pink sweat set layered over a white top with sequins.
Sarita Choudhury
in a black pleated peplum halter dress with a black jacket and buckle heel sandals.
Cathy Ang
serving ladylike vibes in a double-breasted gray tweed dress with a high collar and black belt, accessorized with a pearl headband and panda purse.
Kristin Davis
in a cream blazer over a black top, pant and heels — a look that could be straight out of Charlotte York Goldenblatt's closet.
Cynthia Nixon
having a monochrome moment in a full length neon orange dress with shoes of the same hue.
Sarah Jessica Parker
showing her support for Team USA during the Tokyo Summer Olympics in an official zip-up jacket.
Sarita Choudhury
in an all-white power suit over a matching vest with black heels.
Nicole Ari Parker
in a crimson mini dress with oversize puff sleeves and wrap-up black heels.