The Best Street Style of the And Just Like That... Cast

Wait, the cameras weren't rolling? Just as chic off screen as they are on, these looks are getting us excited for the style we might see in season 2 of the Sex and the City revival

By Janine Henni April 15, 2022 02:47 PM

Sarah Jessica Parker

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

giving fairy godmother vibes in a pink gown with sheer overlay spotted with silver sparkles. 

Sara Ramirez

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

making the case for leather on leather with a top and blazer combo, completed with a black pant, purse and plenty of silver jewelry.

Cynthia Nixon

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

making PPE look chic in a full-length, double-breasted black coat with silver buttons paired with a bright red handbag.

Nicole Ari Parker

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

strolling in a matching blue and green tie dye set with turquoise heels.

Kristin Davis

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

in a cinched denim jumpsuit with long sleeves and one paw-fect accessory: a rescue dog!

Bridget Moynahan

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

taking a stand at Global Citizen Live New York in a black halter maxi dress with strappy details and aviator shades.

Karen Pittman

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

in a plunging black jumpsuit with flowing white sleeves and gold jewelry. 

Alexa Swinton

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

popping in a cropped neon pink sweat set layered over a white top with sequins.

Sarita Choudhury

Credit: Melodie Jeng/Getty

in a black pleated peplum halter dress with a black jacket and buckle heel sandals.

Cathy Ang

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

serving ladylike vibes in a double-breasted gray tweed dress with a high collar and black belt, accessorized with a pearl headband and panda purse.

Kristin Davis

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

in a cream blazer over a black top, pant and heels — a look that could be straight out of Charlotte York Goldenblatt's closet.

Cynthia Nixon

Credit: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

having a monochrome moment in a full length neon orange dress with shoes of the same hue.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

showing her support for Team USA during the Tokyo Summer Olympics in an official zip-up jacket.

Sarita Choudhury

Credit: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

in an all-white power suit over a matching vest with black heels.

Nicole Ari Parker

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

in a crimson mini dress with oversize puff sleeves and wrap-up black heels.

By Janine Henni