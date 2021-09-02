All that's left of the comedian's famous facial hair is some stubble — and there isn't much left of his goofy 'do either

Seth Rogen Shaves Off His Classic Bushy Beard and Fluffy Hair: 'Same Smoldering Look'

Seth Rogen's iconic look is a thing of the past — for now.

The 39-year-old actor debuted his new hair Wednesday on Instagram. And, of course, he infused a little bit of humor into the post.

"New hair, same smoldering look," he captioned an image of himself gazing into the camera.

Gone are the days of Rogen's bushy beard and fluffy hair, which have been trimmed down significantly. All that's left of the comedian's famous facial hair is some stubble, and there isn't much left of the goofy 'do that so many know him for.

Rogen sported his classic laid-back look (both bearded and not) for over a decade. Fans first got a look at his style with Scotty the Cameraman in the 2004 comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy before his breakout role in the 2007 hit Knocked Up.

Over the years, Rogen has participated in some of Hollywood's most successful comedies including the 2007 movie Superbad. The film was so successful, his co-star Jonah Hill attempted to convince him to join the cast of the Transformers sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, he told the New York Times in April.

Ultimately, Rogen declined, telling his friend, "I can see if Steven Spielberg's calling you, asking you to do something, how that's hard to turn down."

"You want to make a movie about fightin' robots? Make your own movie about fightin' robots. You can do that," he added at the time. "That's on the table now."

Coincidentally, Rogen is now starring in a coming-of-age drama directed by Spielberg called The Fabelmans, which premieres in 2022.

The Neighbors star is also working on a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot with his personal production company Point Grey Pictures and Nickelodeon Animation Studios. The film hits theaters on August 11, 2023.

With so much on his plate, having kids is not on the actor's mind. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in May, Rogen revealed that he and his wife Lauren are fine with the childless lifestyle.

"I wouldn't be able to do all this work that I like," he told the host. "... People are always like — it's something I think I was uncomfortable answering this before — but they were like, 'How do you do so much?' The answer is I don't have kids. ... I have nothing else to do."

In fact, Rogen believes his wife, whom he wed in 2011, is even less enthused by the idea.