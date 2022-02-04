Seth Rogen Hilariously Pokes Fun at His Outfits on Pam & Tommy: 'Enjoy the Glory'

Seth Rogen, who portrays Rand Gauthier in Pam & Tommy, showed off the ‘90s outfits he wore while filming the limited series, which premiered on Hulu on Tuesday

Seth Rogen has no problem making a little fun of himself!

On Tuesday, the comedian and actor, 39, posted three of the incredible outfits he wore during the filming of the Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy, on Twitter, captioning the trio of photos, "Watch #pamandtommy on Hulu now and enjoy the glory of my outfits."

In the first picture, Rogen, who portrays Rand Gauthier – one of the men responsible for selling Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's stolen sex tape – can be seen totally rocking his '90s normcore wardrobe, sporting a greyish, olive green long sleeve tee tucked into relaxed, wide-leg mid-wash denim, along with a canvas buckled belt and white trainers.

In the second snap, the Pineapple Express alum opted for a sportier look, donning a cobalt blue, colorblock tee with white and black accents on the sleeves, along with dark, acid-wash boot-cut denim, a canvas belt, and white sneakers.

Rogen then showed off an almost-monochromatic look in his third photo, which featured a light blue-ish grey, ribbed mock neck long sleeve tucked into relaxed, tapered light-wash jeans. A brown leather belt, brown leather shoes, and horned rim glasses rounded out the ceramic artist's look.

While pop culture enthusiasts have been looking forward to Pam & Tommy ever since the limited series' trailers hit the web, a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the show is revisiting "a very traumatic time" in Anderson's life.

"After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound," the source said.

"If you go back to her Playboy [cover], she always had the perspective that that was her conscious choice," the source continued. "But somebody taking her personal home movie, that was not her choice. When someone steals your home movie, that is criminal and that's a violation. That was her privacy."