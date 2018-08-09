Seth Rogen Went on Stage with a 'Diaper Made of Safety Pins' at the 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty

No stylist? No problem — as far as Seth Rogen and his wardrobe are concerned.

The actor revealed a surprising new skill on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday: he can fix a ripped pair of pants in record time — even when he’s about to go on national television.

About three minutes before making a speech about The Disaster Artist at the 2018 Golden Globes, Rogen says he “bent down to pick up something and I blew out my pants. From like the very front to the very back,” he explains. “Like chaps. I chaps-ed them. The whole thing was gone.”

Of course, he didn’t have time to find anyone who could fix them in such a short period of time, so he took matters into his own hands and borrowed a few safety pins from a nearby stylist.

“I just saw a stylist, I think it was Felicity Jones — her stylist, and I just literally just grabbed like a rack of safety pins, went into the bathroom, took my pants off, turned them inside out, pinned them with 15 safety pins all up, making like a metallic stitching thing from the base of my butt to the top of my crotch,” he said. “And then the second I fastened the last one, they were like ‘we’re ready for you on stage’ and I went out with essentially, like, a diaper made of safety pants holding my pants together.”

So the next time you find yourself with a wardrobe malfunction, don’t panic — just do as Rogen would do.