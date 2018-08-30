Serena Williams Wears Another Tulle Tutu as She Wins Second U.S. Open Match

Juergen Hasenkopf/REX/Shutterstock

Serena Williams is doubling down on her fashion-forward court style.

During Wednesday night’s second round of U.S. Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C., Williams, 36, beat German pro Carina Witthöft wearing another fashionable look by Louis Vuitton creative director and Off-White chief executive Virgil Abloh.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Like the first outfit Williams wore for round one of the tournament, her ensemble was designed in partnership with Nike and Abloh, and featured a one-sleeve silhouette and a fun tulle tutu-like skirt.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

The tennis pro’s pair of avant-garde court looks come after Williams made a powerful return to the game in May at the French Open, wearing a skintight catsuit.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

When she made her return to the game following a 14-month hiatus after the birth of her daughter, Williams wore the Nike catsuit because it made her feel like a “queen from Wakanda.” But the French Tennis Federation didn’t approve.

According to the Associated Press, the French Tennis Federation will be introducing a new dress code for future tournaments.

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli explained to the Associated Press in reference to Williams’ catsuit.

“It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” Giudicelli added.

But Williams took the news of the banning in stride. The tennis star told reporters at the U.S. Open on Saturday, laughing, “Everything’s fine, guys,” and joked, “When it comes to fashion you don’t want to be repeat offender. It’ll be a while before this even has to come up again.”

Williams will face off with sister Venus Williams during her next match of the U.S. Open on Friday.