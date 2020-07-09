Serena Williams is new to the world of fine jewelry — she unveiled her first-ever namesake line of ethically-sourced and conflict-free diamond pieces last year — but the professional athlete says she has always had a passion for accessories.
“My background is fashion design. This is a whole new category for me. But I’ve always had a love for jewelry if you look at everything I've done,” the Serena Williams Jewelry founder, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’ve even played tennis in crazy [jewelry] pieces at times."
And one accessory, worn during her record-breaking year in 2015 when she won four consecutive Grand Slam titles, served as the inspiration behind her brand's new Unstoppable capsule collection.
“I wore a circular necklace the last time I won all four Grand Slams in a row,” Williams revealed, when asked how she chose a design for the new pieces. “I had won four in a row wearing that necklace. I was just really unstoppable."
She continues, "There was nothing that could stop me from winning those four Grand Slams. At one point, I remember having the flu so bad that I literally was crying, but I still had this unstoppable attitude."
RELATED: Serena Williams Named Global Spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman: See Her Inspiring Campaign Photos
The inspiring line includes a sterling silver toggle necklace and a matching bracelet (both $100), which mimics the style of jewelry she wore on the court. Each item is adorned with the word “Unstoppable" on a circular pendant featuring a small diamond, and all net proceeds from each purchase benefits Black-owned businesses via Opportunity Fund (a nonprofit business lender that makes a lasting impact on the lives of entrepreneurs by equipping them with small amounts of money and valuable financial advice).
RELATED: Alexis Ohanian Says He Stepped Down from Reddit Board to Help 'Make a Better World' for Daughter Olympia
Launched amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and social unrest in America, Williams says the design is a reminder to persevere, despite "what we're facing now."
“Life continues… and no matter what is thrown at us, we're going to continue to build and have an unstoppable attitude,” she explains, adding that the idea to drop a collection with all net proceeds benefitting Opportunity Fund came about earlier this year.
"We were thinking about ways that people could be positive through everything that's been happening," Williams says. "I was thinking about how to help people feel like they can get through these moments."
And when it came to the charity component, the tennis pro was just as hands on throughout the decision-making process. She says she researched various organizations but chose Opportunity Fund after learning about its long-standing history of distributing large amounts of money to marginalized groups including women, immigrants and People of Color.
"My team and I were thinking about how this [collection] could be a mission, and not just be about selling jewelry," Williams says, adding that she wants customers to feel "proud" about purchasing a bracelet or necklace that helps other people during this uncertain time. "We are unstoppable."
Shop the necklace and bracelet (both $100) at serenawilliamsjewelry.com.