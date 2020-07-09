The Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable capsule collection is available to shop now with all net proceeds benefiting Black-owned businesses via Opportunity Fund

Serena Williams is new to the world of fine jewelry — she unveiled her first-ever namesake line of ethically-sourced and conflict-free diamond pieces last year — but the professional athlete says she has always had a passion for accessories.

“My background is fashion design. This is a whole new category for me. But I’ve always had a love for jewelry if you look at everything I've done,” the Serena Williams Jewelry founder, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’ve even played tennis in crazy [jewelry] pieces at times."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And one accessory, worn during her record-breaking year in 2015 when she won four consecutive Grand Slam titles, served as the inspiration behind her brand's new Unstoppable capsule collection.

Image zoom Getty (4)

“I wore a circular necklace the last time I won all four Grand Slams in a row,” Williams revealed, when asked how she chose a design for the new pieces. “I had won four in a row wearing that necklace. I was just really unstoppable."

She continues, "There was nothing that could stop me from winning those four Grand Slams. At one point, I remember having the flu so bad that I literally was crying, but I still had this unstoppable attitude."

The inspiring line includes a sterling silver toggle necklace and a matching bracelet (both $100), which mimics the style of jewelry she wore on the court. Each item is adorned with the word “Unstoppable" on a circular pendant featuring a small diamond, and all net proceeds from each purchase benefits Black-owned businesses via Opportunity Fund (a nonprofit business lender that makes a lasting impact on the lives of entrepreneurs by equipping them with small amounts of money and valuable financial advice).

Image zoom Courtesy Serena Williams Jewelry

Image zoom Courtesy Serena Williams Jewelry

Launched amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and social unrest in America, Williams says the design is a reminder to persevere, despite "what we're facing now."

“Life continues… and no matter what is thrown at us, we're going to continue to build and have an unstoppable attitude,” she explains, adding that the idea to drop a collection with all net proceeds benefitting Opportunity Fund came about earlier this year.

Image zoom Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable Collection Courtesy Serena Williams Jewelry

"We were thinking about ways that people could be positive through everything that's been happening," Williams says. "I was thinking about how to help people feel like they can get through these moments."

Image zoom Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable Collection Courtesy Serena Williams Jewelry

And when it came to the charity component, the tennis pro was just as hands on throughout the decision-making process. She says she researched various organizations but chose Opportunity Fund after learning about its long-standing history of distributing large amounts of money to marginalized groups including women, immigrants and People of Color.

"My team and I were thinking about how this [collection] could be a mission, and not just be about selling jewelry," Williams says, adding that she wants customers to feel "proud" about purchasing a bracelet or necklace that helps other people during this uncertain time. "We are unstoppable."