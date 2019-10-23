Serena Williams Hopes to Expand Her Empire and Design a Baby-wear Line Inspired by Her Daughter

Serena Williams has created a fearless new fashion line designed to empower all women.

“I am inspired by pop culture and creativity, and I like to make a power statement,” Williams, 38, told PEOPLE exclusively recently on set of her S by Serena shoot in Miami. “I like to stand out. I want to be seen and be heard, and that is my design inspiration.”

S by Serena features a bold mix of body-positive dresses, jackets, jumpsuits, tops, bottoms and trench coats, and some pieces are designed with sequin embellishments and animal prints.

“My personal style is that I like both trends and classic looks, so I put them together,” the tennis champion says about her design aesthetic. “I bring trendy with classic silhouettes.”

On her recent two-day shoot, the athlete created several different videos featuring her S by Serena designs that will go directly to her fan base via her social media accounts. The star styled 10 of her closest friends and family members, including her adorable 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who also got in on the fun by creating some on-set crayon drawings.

“I want to design a line of baby-wear inspired by my daughter,” says Williams. “I take her everywhere, and I hope to have more children.”

While in the kitchen, Williams stirred up “gal-garitas” using Beefeater London‘s new strawberry gin for her loved ones, and the sets were also fashioned after her own personal closet.

“I am hands-on in everything I do, and this is no exception,” she says. “These videos are a peek into my real life where I am creating a lifestyle brand.”

And like any working mom, the superstar says she’s just taking everything day by day.

“I basically don’t balance,” she said, laughing. “When I do something one day, it is 100 percent. Then when I am done, I am done and on to the next thing! I live and breathe fashion in the tennis off-season, but no matter what else I do, I am always a mom and I love every minute of it.”