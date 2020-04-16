Serena Williams Shares Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction in Snow White Costume: 'My Dress Doesn't Fit'

Serena Williams is bringing back an old princess costume.

The tennis star, 38, reposted a recent TikTok to her Instagram with the caption, “Snow back.” In the video, Williams appears in her kitchen dressed up as Disney’s Snow White, before revealing that the Disney princess costume is too small to zip, leaving a hole in the back.

“Hello, I’m back. I’m going to stick this in the microwave for two minutes,” she sings as she holds up a plate of food. “Speaking of backs, my dress doesn’t fit in the back.”

On March 13th, Williams shared a video of someone doing her makeup, while writing in the caption that she would be in isolation with her family for the next six weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. “Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials,” she said. “I’ll let you know how it goes…. stay safe everyone. This is serious.”

While self-quarantining, the tennis superstar has continued to encourage people to stay home, while also demonstrating how she stays busy — from hanging out with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia to her at-home stretching routine.

Earlier this month, the 2020 Wimbledon tennis championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that has not stopped Williams from playing the sport she loves. On Wednesday, she posted a video of herself completing fellow tennis pro Roger Federer’s social media challenge to play tennis at home against a wall.

“When Roger challenged all of us, I knew I couldn’t let anyone down. I had to do this,” said Williams while in the midst of the challenge. “I’m hungry. I’m tired. I’m thirsty, but I won’t give up. The only reason I’m doing it this well is because I’m using the racquet Roger gave me.”