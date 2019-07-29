Serena Williams Debuts the Dress She Designed for 'Everybody and Every Body'

As a style icon (on and off the court), Serena Williams knows the power of a great outfit. Which is why the tennis superstar has designed a confidence-boosting, size-inclusive dress as part of the latest drop from her eponymous clothing line.

Image zoom Serena Williams/Instagram

On Saturday, the mother of 22-month-old Alexis Olympia, debuted her new dress on Instagram by sharing a video of herself alongside six other women, all wearing her red Twist Front Dress. “We’re having a red-hot summer over @serena. I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY” the tennis star captioned her Instagram video.

RELATED: Serena Williams Launches Debut Fashion Collection ‘Inspired by Femininity and Strength’

“No one in the world looks exactly the same,” Williams states at the beginning of the clip. “We all are different people, we have different personalities, we have different traits. We all look different and we’ve got to bring our personalities out.”

Then, Williams turns the microphone over to the other women to let them share how they feel in the red piece.

Image zoom Serena Williams/Instagram

One woman says, “I’m curvy, but feel confident in my curves,” while another woman states, “I feel spicy like a jalapeño.”

RELATED: Serena Williams Makes a Statement with Empowering Attire for Her Return to the French Open

The new Serena dress is a long-sleeve red style with a front-twist detail and a hemline that hits right above the knee. Williams, along with a few other women in the video, paired the dress with strappy stilettos (Williams opts for a red heel).

Image zoom

Red was a prominent color in William’s first 12-piece capsule collection, which debuted last May along with her own eponymous clothing line.

“This collection is inspired by femininity and strength,” Williams told PEOPLE last May of her new collection. “It’s bringing those two together. Who said you can’t be both?”

Williams also noted that she wants her designs to have an easy wearability to them, from the red and black biker short to the pink bodycon dress. Each piece has the brand’s “S” logo etched into the label, which Williams says is meant to help her customers find their own inspiring “s” word.

But Williams has a few “S” words of her own. “The ‘S’ woman or the ‘Serena’ woman is smart, stylish, silly, spontaneous, sassy, sure and sophisticated,” Williams describes in a video for her brand.

In terms “s” words, the Front Twist Dress is already “sold out” in certain sizes. Snag the dress in sizes XS to 3XL at serenawilliams.com for $120.