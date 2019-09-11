Backstage Access! An Inside Look at Serena Williams' S by Serena Runway Show Prep

The tennis champion and designer takes PEOPLE behind-the-scenes at her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week by sharing her personal Polaroids
By Kaitlyn Frey
September 11, 2019 04:50 PM

Starting the Day Off Right

“First thing’s first: hair, makeup and quality time with my Chip,” Williams says as she gets ready with her dog. 

Run of the Show

“Backstage with our runway model show board.”

Glam Time

“I love seeing all of the models getting glammed up backstage!”

Hit the Catwalk

“Here’s all of the ladies lining up moments before show time. I am so in love with these prints and neon pops of color.”

BFF Goals

“I am so grateful for support from friends like Kim [Kardashian West] and La La [Anthony], who came to say hi backstage before the show started!”

Proud Moment

“I’m so excited for people to shop, wear and be seen and heard in this collection. There’s something about the energy of NYFW, and being able to show this collection at Klarna Style 360 to people I have long admired in the fashion industry is an incredible honor.”      

A Special Design

“I’m really excited about my original ‘S’ prints. When wearing those pieces, you’re reminded to channel your ‘S’ words — strong, smart, sophisticated, special. The pieces are for everybody and every body.” 

That's a Wrap

“I’m so proud of our S by Serena models! They did such an amazing job.”

