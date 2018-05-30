Serena Williams Launches Debut Fashion Collection 'Inspired by Femininity and Strength'

Serena Williams has collaborated with some of the biggest brands in the industry — from Nike to Puma to HSN — on clothing collections. But now, the tennis superstar is taking things into her own hands.

On Wednesday, Williams, 36, launched the first 12 pieces from her solo eponymous fashion collection, Serena, exclusively online at SerenaWilliams.com with prices ranging from $14.99 to $215. According to the Olympian, the line is “inspired by femininity and strength.”

“I absolutely love this collection because it represents all the facets of my life as an athlete, an entrepreneur, and now, a mother,” Williams said in a release. “We’re all on a journey that delights us with highs and challenges us with twists and turns, which shapes us into who we are and who we want to become. I’ve learned to embrace and celebrate this process of individual growth and dedicate this collection to all women who want to join me in showing the world our true selves.”

Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com

Williams’ process designing the pieces, which include dresses, denim, jackets and more, ended up being a much different experience than she has had in the past.

“This is more me. I’ve always designed for other people in different companies and you know limitations when you’re designing like, ‘Oh you can’t use this fabric,’ or ‘You can’t do this,'” the star told PEOPLE.

Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com

She added, “I’m bringing my fashion to vision, which I’ve always wanted to do since I’ve been to fashion school all those ages ago.”

Ultimately, Williams wanted to make sure each piece she created was versatile enough to work on women of all ages and sizes. One of her favorites in the line: her Levis-inspired denim (which will be dropping with the rest of the full collection later this summer!).

“I wanted to go back to that structured denim. When you look at everywhere the market is fluctuating with stretch denim. And I love it. Don’t get me wrong, I have all pairs,” Williams told us. “I just love how Levi’s how they have the best regular denim in the ’80s and the ’90s. That’s kind of what we were inspired by this collection.”

“We want to bring that back! It still make it functional that you can wear it. So it does have a little bit of give in it, but not as much so you can stretch it. But it fits! Like these jeans fit me like a glove.”

— with reporting by Sharon Kanter