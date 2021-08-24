Serena Williams Is All About Designing Jewelry That Makes People Feel 'Empowered and Amazing'

The tennis champion opens up to PEOPLE about bringing her Serena Williams Jewelry brand to Zales

Serena Williams is expanding her fashion empire.

On Monday, the tennis champion and entrepreneur announced that her Serena Williams Jewelry line will now be sold exclusively at Zales — and the brands are debuting a collection of new designs and reimagined fan favorites to kick off the partnership.

Serena Williams Jewelry, available exclusively at Zales, launches on Aug. 24 in stores and online at zales.com and features over 60 pieces ranging from $129 to nearly $10,000.

"I'm so excited to expand the success of Serena Williams Jewelry in collaboration with Zales," the 23-time Grand Slam winner said in a press release. "I've had a long relationship with Zales as a customer and have always admired their style and appreciated their reputation for quality and customer service. Introducing my collection to the Zales customer just makes so much sense and really is a dream come true."

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Williams says her goal as a jewelry designer is to create pieces that "radiate self-love and strength" and "inspire and empower" the people who wear them.

"That's the spirit of the collection: celebrating your achievements with confidence and beauty all while wearing bold and uplifting jewelry that makes you feel beautiful," she continues. "Every day can be a sparkling reminder of your greatness."

Below, the athlete opens up more about the design process, her love of accessories and the most sentimental piece from the Serena Williams Jewelry collection.

Do you wear jewelry when you play tennis and if so, does that factor into your design process?

Serena Williams: Whether on or off the court, I love to wear jewelry that empowers and makes me feel confident. That's why this collection is so personal. It carries my philosophy of self-love, empowerment and strength. I wear pieces that match my mood or how I am feeling that day. And if I'm doing something active, I love the "Believe Be Great" statement designs with sparkling sayings like "Believe," "Queen" or "Loved" that [serve as] a reminder to be yourself. The statements are simple, yet powerful and help me feel that energy.

Does your love of jewelry run in the family?

SW: I think so, my sisters and I always used to share our jewelry. Growing up I liked to dress-up and I think that really helped me learn how to express myself through clothes. Today I use fashion and jewelry to express how I am are feeling that day and have fun while doing it.

What (style-wise) do you gravitate toward?

SW: Jewelry completes any outfit. Whether I choose something simple and dress it up with an impressive statement necklace or wear more delicate accents, I feel like I am putting the final touches on my outfit. It's been really fun designing my own pieces that help me express who I am.

What is your most sentimental piece in your collection?