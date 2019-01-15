Catsuit Redux: Serena Williams Hits the Court in Australia in Green Romper and Fishnet Tights

Serena Williams just proved once again why she’s the queen of tennis fashion.

For her first match of the Australian Open on Tuesday — against Germany’s Tatjana Maria — the tennis star donned a bright teal lycra romper, complete with black fishnets underneath.

The jumpsuit was custom-made for Williams by Nike, according to Yahoo! Sports, and also featured a subtle black and white striped design. The tennis star paired the ensemble with black, pink and green tennis shoes and a high ponytail.

Williams, 37, also posted a photo of the outfit on Instagram, writing a cheeky caption: “Playing solo this time 😉.”

Serena Williams Ella Ling/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Serena Williams at the Australian Open Mark Kolbe/Getty

Williams is known for her bold court fashion. In May 2018, she made headlines for wearing a skin-tight black catsuit to the French Open.

The tennis champ’s attire drew criticism from French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli in August of last year, with Giudicelli vowing to implement stricter apparel rules that would ban such threads.

Serena Williams at the French Open

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” he told the Associated Press then, in reference to Williams’ look. “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

However, in December, the Women’s Tennis Association Rules Committee and Board of Directors took a different stance.

In a summary of their key player-related rule changes set for implementation in 2019, the organization approved an ensemble like Williams’ — writing, “leggings and mid-thigh-length compression shorts may be worn with or without a skirt, shorts, or dress.”

Williams, who won the 2016 Australian Open while she was early into her pregnancy, is back in Melbourne for the annual tournament.

This is Williams’ first time back at the Australian Open since giving birth to her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia.

The tennis star posted a video on Instagram to commemorate the occasion, captioning the post with a simple, “Ready.”

The open, which Williams has already won seven times, began on Monday, Jan. 14 and will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 27.