Serena Williams Says Her Daughter Olympia Does Her Almost $900 Beauty Routine with Her

Serena Williams’ daughter is getting a head start on her skincare routine!

In a new video for Harper’s Bazaar, the 37-year-old tennis pro shared that her daughter Alexis Olympia, 22 months, follows along with her nighttime beauty routine, which costs almost $900.

“The first step in my routine, when I’m taking off my makeup and coming undone, I actually do something completely different. I use coconut oil because it’s amazing. I use it for everything you can think of,” Williams explains, sharing that she slathers Lovingearth Cold pressed coconut oil ($15.90) all over her face and lips.

“This could literally be your only step if that’s all you want,” she added.

After wiping off the first round of coconut oil with a sponge, Williams repeats the process for a second time, just to make sure all of her makeup has been completely removed.

“Olympia, who is my daughter, actually does the routine with me. And it’s safe for kids too,” the proud mama shared. “She’s only 1 ½ and she loves it.”

For the second step in her routine, both Williams and her daughter reach for a Vitamin C serum.

“I actually found this on my babymoon in Mexico,” she said of the Vine Vera Resveratol Vitamin C Serum ($246). “I just do a couple dabs and I always give Olympia some dabs.”

From there, it’s onto the eyes.

Starting off the Vine Vera Resveratol Age Defying Eye Serum ($296 ), Williams then moves on to the MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask ($106).

“I found this in London,” she explained of the golden-eye mask, which helps combat dark circles, adding that while shopping she saw the product’s pink and gold packaging and knew she had to try it.

“Typically you want to leave it on for 10 minutes,” she explained, sharing that during this time she typically sits down with Olympia to watch Finding Nemo, one of her daughter’s favorite movies.

Using one last product for her eyes, Williams turns to the MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Collagen Activating Eye Complex ($149), which is so moisturizing, she actually uses it on her entire face when she’s traveling!

“I feel like whatever you’re using under your eye is super moisturizing and it can work for the whole face,” she shared of the product, before adding that there’s one additional way she likes to use it.

“Honestly, I have a little 5 o’clock shadow, so I put it on top of my mustache,” she remarked. “I hit 30 and after that everything has become either mustache or beard, let’s just be honest ladies. So I do that there too because I think if it’s brightening, maybe it’ll brighten that too.”

Moving along, it’s time for the next-to-last step in Williams’ nightly beauty routine: face cream.

“I tend to have more combination-dry skin so this enrichment cream is really really good for me,” she said of the Ayur-Medic Enrichment Cream for Age-Prevention ($66.25), adding that she always makes sure to moisturize her neck as well.

To cap things off, Williams likes to mist herself with the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater ($7).

“The last thing I’m going to today, and sometimes honestly it varies, I’m not that routine type of girl – I have my Mario Badescu — I absolutely love this stuff,” she remarked.

Williams went on to give her “best friend” a shout out for introducing her to the skincare product (which can also be used as a makeup setting spray), likely referring to Meghan Markle, a noted fan of the brand.

“It gives me this crazy glow, but I always use it at night too because I like the way it smells,” she remarked.