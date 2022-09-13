Serena Williams Commands Vogue World Catwalk in Caped Balenciaga Dress Post Retirement

From tennis champion to runway model, Serena Williams can do it all.

After playing in what was likely the final match of her career in tennis at the US Open earlier this month, Williams, 40, took the runway at the Vogue World runway show Monday in New York City.

The tennis champ opened the show wearing a custom silver Balenciaga tank dress paired with a floor-length cape. With her hair pulled back into a long ponytail, the athlete paired the shining look with large, eye-catching diamond earrings.

Serena Williams. JP Yim/Getty

As she made her way down the runway, Williams was joined by four ball girls wearing white tennis outfits and holding tennis rackets. Vogue noted that as she walked, a recording of Williams' voice from a NBC interview about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament was heard: "I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game."

Williams also sported Balenciaga recently when she wore a custom blue gown from the designer on the cover of the magazine's September issue, Vogue noted. It is in her interview for that cover that the 23-time Grand Slam champ revealed she'd be "evolving away from tennis."

Vogue World: New York, which took place during New York Fashion Week, was both a fashion show and street fair, according to a release from the magazine. The event was inspired by the theme of this year's September issue: "Fashion's New World."

The runway show portion featured new looks from the Fall/Winter 2022 collections of Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Proenza Schouler, No Sesso, Diesel, Banana Republic, Tory Burch, and more, the magazine said.

For the "street fair" portion of the event, guests could experience collaborations between iconic New York eateries and famed designers.

Serena Williams. JP Yim/Getty

Partnerships included Michael Kors x Katz's Deli, Banana Republic x Magnolia Bakery and Burberry x Sloane Fine Tea.

The event was star-studded both on and off the runway. Some of the models featured in the show were Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Ella Emhoff, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss. Guests included Devin Booker, Kanye West, Keke Palmer, Jared Leto, Ashley Biden and Lori Harvey.