Serena Williams Shares Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Her Stuart Weitzman Campaign

The tennis champion was named Stuart Weitzman's new global spokeswoman in May 2020

When it comes to fashion right now, comfort is at the top of everyone's mind. But who better than Serena Williams, who effortlessly goes from the tennis court to the S by Serena catwalk, to convince you to swap your sneakers out for a pair of sexy stiletto boots?

The tennis champion, who was named the global spokeswoman for celeb-loved footwear and accessories brand Stuart Weitzman in May, posted a series of fun behind-the-scenes photos at her latest campaign shoot modeling a pair of red-hot croc-embossed leather boots.

Posing in a makeshift outdoor photo studio, Williams, 39, showed off her sassy side as she modeled a waist-length golden blonde ponytail, sexy black bodysuit and . In the photos, Williams smiled as she tossed her ponytail off to the side and stood in strong stances to show off the shoes.

"These boots are made for walking," Williams said in the Instagram captions.

The star posted some more photos from what appeared to be the same Stuart Weitzman campaign photo shoot earlier this month.

"what a perfect match @stuartweitzman," Williams wrote.

