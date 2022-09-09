Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court

Serena Williams has cemented her place as a tennis legend — and a style star

By Ariana Quihuiz
Published on September 9, 2022 01:01 PM
Serena Williams
Photo: Julian Finney/Getty ; Tim Clayton/Corbis ; ANDREW YATES/AFP

Serena Williams went pro in 1995 when she was just 14 years old, jumpstarting her journey as a tennis icon. It wasn't long after that she became a style star either, showing up to matches wearing bold and innovative looks.

Over the course of her career, the athlete's tennis outfits often reflected her personal style, including many bright colors, patterns and unexpected silhouettes. The 23-time Grand Slam champ has taken to the court in everything from catsuits and color-block dresses to statement jewelry and coordinated sneakers — pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable in the world of tennis (which has not been without controversy).

As her professional tennis career comes to an end, keep reading for a look back at some of Serena Williams' best fashion moments on the court.

Serena Williams playing tennis in 1992

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> in action on the tennis court.
Ken Levine/Getty

Long before she went pro and earned major sportswear sponsorships, Williams was putting a fashionable spin on the traditional tennis outfit. She wore this white-and-blue two-piece ensemble with a floral design during a match in 1992 — clearly the start of her penchant for flouncy skirts and bold patterns.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 1999

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> smiles and poses with her trophy after winning the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Courts in Flushing Meadows, New York.
Jamie Squire/Getty

Williams won her first US Open at 17 years old in 1999, wearing a bright yellow Puma dress with black-and-white accents. She paired the simple and chic ensemble with gold hoops and white and topped the look off with white and yellow beads in her hair. Williams and her older sister, Venus Williams, were known to sport these hair accessories often early in their careers.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2000

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a>
Rick Maiman/Sygma

Taking the tie-dye look for a spin, the athlete experimented with patterns at the 2000 US Open. She chose a black-and-purple tie-dye dress by Puma for day two of the competition, later wearing a color-block reiteration of the dress in the quarterfinal round.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2001

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> celebrates her win over Martina Hingis of Switzerland after the semifinals of the US Open at USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Williams beat Hingis 6-3, 6-2
Ezra Shaw/ALLSPORT

This was a master class in coordination: Williams donned a yellow Puma dress with black accents for her semifinals match at the 2001 US Open. She complemented the two-tone look by pairing it with matching Puma sneakers and silver jewelry.

Serena Williams at the Eurocard German Open in 2002

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a>
Ralf Pollack/ullstein bild

Going for a brighter and glitzier style, the athlete sported a metallic coral dress by Puma for the 2002 Eurocard German Open. Never afraid of a statement piece of jewelry, Williams accessorized this outfit with a heart pendant and gold watch.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2002

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the US waves to the crowd after defeating Corina Morariu of the US during first round action at the US Open Tennis tournament 26 August, 2002 at Flushing Meadows, NY. Williams won 6-3, 6-3.
DON EMMERT/AFP

While Williams often wears tennis dresses on the court, she left behind her signature look at the 2002 US Open — opting for a fashionable catsuit instead. Winning her second singles title at the event, the athlete walked onto the court in a black sleeveless unitard by Puma, as well as pink-and-white sneakers.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2003

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the USA celebrates her victory over her sister Venus Williams of the USA during the Women's Singles final during the Australian Open Tennis Championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia on January 25, 2003
Nick Laham/Getty

Williams competed at the 2003 Australian Open in an orange-and-white Puma dress with a rhinestone-encrusted strap. She wore variations of this outfit throughout the competition, pairing this ensemble with matching sneakers and her go-to heart pendant.

Serena Williams at the NASDAQ 100 Open in 2004

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the USA waves to the crowd after defeating Marta Marrero of Spain during The Nasdaq 100 on March 26, 2004 in Miami, Florida
Al Bello/Getty

Leave it to Williams to bring a corset to the court! The tennis player showed up to the 2004 NASDAQ 100 Open in her first custom outfit by Nike (she signed a contract with the brand in late 2003). The ensemble was a bold choice, as the athlete paired a white dress with a metallic corset belt and a white headband with "Serena" bedazzled across the top.

She opened up to ESPN about the look at the time, saying, "I said [to Nike], 'Look, I'm really into looking really good on the court. I don't have to be very comfortable.' If you guys want to change it up and use different fabrics that a lot of players don't want to wear because they're really into comfort and really into being able to perform, I am, too, definitely, but I don't have to be as comfortable as the next player."

Serena Williams at the French Open in 2004

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the USA celebrates winning her first round match against Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during Day Two of the 2004 French Open Tennis Championship at Roland Garros on May 25, 2004 in Paris, France
Clive Mason/Getty

In a grand return to her vibrant ensembles, Williams opted for an all-pink outfit on day two of the 2004 French Open. The hot pink attire consisted of a zip-up top and flowing skirt with a red waistband. She completed the look with matching sneakers, a headband and large hoop earrings.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2004

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> waves to the crowd after winning her match against Sandra Kleinova from the Chezch Republic during the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on August 30, 2004 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York
Ezra Shaw/Getty

Embracing early aughts fashion, Williams made a case for denim on the tennis court during the 2004 US Open. She took her court style in an edgier direction with this statement look featuring a studded black Nike tank top, black sneakers and a pleated denim mini skirt.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2004

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> warms up prior to her match against Tatiana Golovin of France during the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on September 3, 2004 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York
Al Bello/Getty

Williams continued on her edgy streak with a biker-inspired look during the third round of the women's singles at the 2004 US Open. She played her match wearing a studded black Nike dress with a pleated skirt and matching gladiator-style boots. The athlete was also spotted warming up in a studded leather jacket to round out the striking ensemble.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2005

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the USA in action during the warm up before her match against Sania Mirza of India during day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park January 21, 2005 in Melbourne, Australia
Ryan Pierse/Getty

The tennis player rocked her own design from her first collaboration with Nike — The Serena Williams Collection — at the 2005 Australian Open. She won her first title at the event in this neon-green-and-white convertible dress, completing the look with another pair of knee-high Nike boots.

Serena Williams at the NASDAQ 100 Open in 2005

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the USA serves to Shahar Peer of Israel during the NASDAQ-100 Open at the Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 27, 2005 in Key Biscayne, Florida
Ezra Shaw/Getty

Williams showed up at the 2005 NASDAQ 100 Open in another catsuit, this time in a hot pink hue. The zip-up unitard featured white accents, a keyhole back and netted side panels. She, of course, topped off the ensemble with matching sneakers, a headband and heart drop earrings.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2006

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> waves to the crowd after defeating Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on August 31, 2006 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Jamie Squire/Getty

Taking a short break from bright colors, Williams started incorporating subtle patterns into her style with this navy Nike dress that included red, orange and gold designs. She kept her accessories simple this time, sporting gold hoop earrings and a matching chain necklace.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2007

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the USA poses with the trophy after winning her women's final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia on day thirteen of the Australian Open 2007 at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2007 in Melbourne, Australia
Quinn Rooney/Getty

Back with a bang, Williams returned to colorful outfits in this neon-green-and-yellow Nike dress for the 2007 Australian Open to collect her first win at the event in two years. In one of her more casually chic ensembles, the athlete also wore white sneakers and multi-colored hoop earrings.

Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2008

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of United States prepares for her women's singles round one match against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 23, 2008 in London, England
Ryan Pierse/Getty

Even with an all-white dress code — a requirement at Wimbledon — Williams always found a way to make a look her own. The tennis player showed up on the court donning a sleek white trench coat over her dress as only a fashion icon can. She doubled down on her trendsetting look, appearing at Wimbledon the following year in another trench coat ensemble.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2008

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates a point in the second set against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during the women's singles finals on Day 14 of the 2008 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2008 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Jarrett Baker/Getty

In an outfit made for a comeback win, Williams donned a bright red ensemble for the 2008 US Open, where she took home the title — beating her sister Venus in the quarterfinal. The simple outfit included a Nike dress with a pleated skirt, a headband and red-and-white sneakers.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2010

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States of America celebrates winning a point in her women's final match against Justine Henin of Belgium during day thirteen of the 2010 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia
Mark Dadswell/Getty

Trading bright red for neon orange, Williams wore this vibrant dress to the 2010 Australian Open. The athlete successfully defended her reigning title, winning the competition despite her injuries. (She wore leg wrappings on her thigh and knee).

Serena Williams at the French Open in 2010

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> celebrates after winning her women's fourth round match agaisnt Israel's Shahar Peer in the French Open tennis championship at the Roland Garros stadium, on May 31,2010 in Paris. Williams won 6-2, 6-2. AFP PHOTO JACQUES DEMARTHON
JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP

A lover of pleated skirts, Williams sported a dress with a ruffled trim in an especially vibrant teal hue for the 2010 Australian Open. Complete with neon green undershorts, a matching headband and white sneakers, this ensemble was one of the athlete's more classic tennis outfits.

Serena Williams at the French Open in 2012

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of USA shows her frustration during her women's singles first round match between <a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of USA and Virginie Razzano of France during day three of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2012 in Paris, France
Mike Hewitt/Getty

Two years later, Williams walked onto the court at the French Open in another head-to-toe teal ensemble. While she didn't take home the title this year, she still stunned in this Nike look — consisting of a gradient dress and teal-and-white sneakers, as well as a matching headband and wrist sweatbands.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2012

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States reacts after defeating Andrea Hlavackova of Czech Republic during their women's singles fourth round match on Day Eight of the 2012 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood, of the Queens borough of New York City
Chris Trotman/Getty

Taking home the trophy at the US Open for the first time in four years calls for two eye-catching numbers. For her daytime matches, Williams wore this pink-and-navy-blue pleated dress with neon green undershorts and navy blue sneakers. She later changed into the same color-block dress in navy-blue-and-neon-green for her winning match.

Serena Williams at the WTA Championships in 2012

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of USA celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day three of the season ending TEB BNP Paribas WTA Championships Tennis at the Sinan Erdem Dome on October 25, 2012 in Istanbul, Turkey
Julian Finney/Getty

Williams took a patriotic approach to her Nike ensemble for her WTA Championship match against longtime rival Maria Sharapova in Instanbul. The red, white and blue ensemble — featuring a collared tank top, pleated skirt and matching sneakers — must've been her good luck charm, as she came out on top in the final.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2013

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States of America celebrates winning her second round match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during day four of the 2013 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia
Michael Dodge/Getty

Bringing two of her go-to style choices together, the athlete coordinated bright colors and bold patterns for her 2013 Australian Open ensemble. The orange, purple and black color-block Nike dress was the centerpiece of her bold look. She paired the vibrant dress with neon orange sneakers and a matching headband, which both included a black pattern.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2013

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates winning her women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Fourteen of the 2013 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2013 in New York City
Mike Stobe/Getty

Continuing her streak of color-block dresses, Williams opted for a red-and-peach Nike dress at the 2013 US Open. Taking home the title for the second year in a row, the player added even more color to her look with navy blue undershorts, a matching headband and neon-red-and-navy-blue sneakers.

Serena Williams at the Sony Open in 2014

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates match point against Li Na of China during their final match during day 13 at the Sony Open at Crandon Park Tennis Cente on March on March 29, 2014 in Key Biscayne, Florida
Clive Brunskill/Getty

The athlete made a splash in this aqua-and-orange Nike dress at the 2014 Sony Open, which was surely a nod to the city where she lives — Miami — and their football team. (Williams and her sister are minority owners of the Miami Dolphins organization). She fully committed to the look, accessorizing it with a neon orange headband, wrist sweatbands and sneakers.

Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2014

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> warms up before the start of her women's singles second round match against Russia's Chanelle Scheepers on day four of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 26, 2014
ANDREW YATES/AFP

Shaking up Wimbledon fashion yet again, the player suited up for the competition — literally. Williams walked on the court in the required all-white ensemble, wearing a sleek Nike blazer over a dress with a striped pattern on the skirt. She finished off the unconventional look with black-and-white accessories and silver jewelry.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2014

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States serves against Vania King of the United States during their women's singles second round match on Day Four of the 2014 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Elsa/Getty

For her third consecutive US Open win, Williams wore an outfit that really popped against the backdrop of the green tennis court. The athlete donned a hot pink leopard-print dress by Nike, completing the striking look with a matching wrist sweatband, a pink headband and white-and-pink sneakers.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2015

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States serves in her women's final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia during day 13 of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia
Michael Dodge/Getty

Taking the vibrancy up a few notches, Williams' outfit at the 2015 Australian Open was a mix of neon colors. Combining a hot pink two-piece ensemble with a neon yellow cut-out dress, the athlete was ready to make a statement with her fashion and her tennis — winning her 19th major singles title in the final round against Sharapova.

Serena Williams at the French Open in 2015

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> won the Women Final against Lucie Safarova (not in picture) during the 2015 Roland Garros French Tennis Open - Day Fourteen, on June 6, 2015 in Paris, France
Rindoff/Charriau/Getty

Signaling the start of several patterned looks, Williams dominated the 2015 French Open in a two-tone orange number. The leopard-print skirt elevated the simple silhouette of this Nike dress, which she paired with matching sneakers and a magenta headband.

Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2015

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of United States celebrates after winning the Final of the Ladies Singles against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2015 in London, England
Julian Finney/Getty

Williams pushed the limits of Wimbledon's dress code with her leopard-print outfit at the 2015 competition. The sheer skirt on the ensemble was a bold choice that showed the athlete wasn't afraid to take a few fashion risks. Instead of accessorizing with her usual statement jewelry, she kept it minimal with dainty silver jewelry.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2015

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States reacts after defeating Vitalia Diatchenko of Russian in their Women's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Clive Brunskill/Getty

The athlete competed at the 2015 US Open wearing a series of snakeskin-print dresses, but this black-and-red one she wore for the third round was especially noteworthy. A departure from her favored vibrant hues, this Nike ensemble featured a keyhole back and matching sneakers.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2016

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States serves in her Women's Singles Final match against Angelique Kerber of Germany during day 13 of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia
Graham Denholm/Getty

It doesn't get more vibrant than canary yellow, and Williams rocked a crop top and pleated skirt in the bold hue for her match against Sharapova at the 2016 Australian Open. The athlete expressed that the look was a result of her desire to bring pop culture to the tennis court.

"It was definitely my design, something I actually sketched, you know. So I just wanted to think outside of the box," she said, according to the Herald Sun. "I've been on tour for a long time. I've been wearing so many different designs. I just wanted to push the envelope again, just bring pop culture to tennis, kind of make it really fun. A lot of things you see on stage and, you know, just in that pop culture world, I wanted to bring that youth and that fun-ness to it."

Serena Williams at the French Open in 2016

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States during the Ladies Singles final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain on day fourteen of the 2016 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2016 in Paris, France
Julian Finney/Getty

Williams makes you think cut-outs were made for the court with this blue Nike dress she wore over black leggings for the 2016 French Open. As daring as the side cut-outs are, perhaps the most eye-catching detail of this ensemble is the rose pattern that covers the Nike symbol on her sneakers.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2016

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during her first round Women's Singles match on Day Two of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Andy Lyons/Getty

For her first match of the 2016 US Open, against Ekaterina Makarova, Williams took it back to a traditional tennis style with a black-and-pink pleated Nike dress, black sleeves and coordinating sneakers. The tennis star told Vogue at the time that she "wanted to bring classic back to tennis" by putting a modern spin on the customary look using one of her favorite colors — pink.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2017

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates winning her semifinal match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia
Clive Brunskill/Getty

Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the 2017 Australian Open wearing a black-and-white graphic dress by Nike. While her victory was historic, the win was made all the more impressive when the athlete later revealed she had played in the tournament while pregnant with her first child.

Serena Williams at the French Open Tennis Tournament in 2018

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates her win against Julia Goerges of Germany at the 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 2nd 2018 in Paris, France
Tim Clayton/Corbis

Almost a year after giving birth to her daughter, Williams returned to the court in a black catsuit for the 2018 French Open. The striking look sparked controversy, with the French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli banning the catsuit from future matches.

"I feel like a warrior in it," Williams told reporters of her ensemble at the time. "I've always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."

"I've had a lot of problems with my blood clots, God I don't know how many I've had in the past 12 months," she added. "I've been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going."

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2018

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the US celebrates after defeating Carina Witthoeft (out of frame) of Germany during Day 3 of the 2018 US Open Women's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 29, 2018
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP

Bringing ballerina attire to the court, Williams rocked a purple-and-brown tutu dress at the 2018 US Open. The fashion-forward look was a collaboration between Nike and Virgil Abloh of Off-White. In an interview with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Williams said this one-sleeve ensemble was one of her favorite tennis looks of all time, and she still wears it off the court.

"I think it's so fun to have fun with fashion and in my sport, I have a great opportunity to play in something really wild and really fun and really express myself. Most people only see me on the court," she said.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2019

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates beating Simona Halep of Romania during day eight of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia
TPN/Getty

A little controversy didn't stop the athlete from bringing adventurous fashion to a match. After the ban of her catsuit at the French Open in 2018, Williams showed up to the 2019 Australian Open wearing a bright green romper. In a bold move, the player paired the sleeveless Nike jumpsuit with black fishnet stockings.

Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2019

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> celebrates after beating Slovakia's Kaja Juvan during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2019
GLYN KIRK/AFP

Williams sported another daring ensemble at Wimbledon in 2019, kicking off her first match in a white Nike dress with midriff cut-outs. The athlete is known for her fashionable takes on the competition's limited dress code and accessorized this look with matching sneakers, a watch and hoop earrings.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2020

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States serves during her Women's Singles third round match against Qiang Wang of China on day five of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia
Graham Denholm/Getty

In a head-to-toe purple outfit, the tennis player brought back her signature free-flowing dress silhouette with this leopard-print Nike number. While she coordinated her accessories — sneakers and a headband — with her ensemble, the finishing touch was her koala manicure, a nod to her host country.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2020

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2020
Al Bello/Getty

A rare fashion moment, Williams opted for a neutral color scheme at the fourth round match of the 2020 US Open. However, she couldn't resist adding a small pop of color to the beige outfit with a set of red wrist sweatbands.

Serena Williams at the French Open in 2021

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of USA during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on day eight of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 06, 2021 in Paris, France
Julian Finney/Getty

Swapping neutral for neon, the athlete's outfit for the 2021 French Open was highlighter green from top to bottom. The Nike dress had a subtle black pattern and an asymmetrical strap for an eye-catching look that wasn't too over-the-top. Look closely and you'll see the personalized inscriptions on her sneakers reading "Serena Willy" and "queen."

Serena Williams at the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic in 2021

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of The United States of America plays a forehand in her Women's Singles quarterfinals match against Danielle Collins of The United States of America during day six of the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park on February 05, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia
Jack Thomas/Getty

A classic look with a modern twist, Williams brought back the pleated skirt for her quarterfinals match against Danielle Collins at the 2021 WTA Yarra Valley Classic. The hot pink Nike ensemble included a tank top, a pleated skirt with a black waistband, matching sneakers and silver jewelry.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2021

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates winning her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Simona Halep of Romania during day nine of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 16, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia
Cameron Spencer/Getty

Williams made waves once again with her asymmetric, color-blocked, one-legged catsuit at the 2021 Australian Open. The pink, red and black Nike ensemble was worn as a tribute to track star Florence Griffith Warner who famously ran in one-legged catsuits.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up," the player said after the match, according to ESPN. "Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing."

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, 'Oh, my god, this is so brilliant,' " she added.

The player completed her striking look with a blue headband, blue-and-pink sneakers and a "queen" necklace from her own jewelry line.

Serena Williams at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in 2021

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of USA and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina at Foro Italico on May 12, 2021 in Rome, Italy
Clive Brunskill/Getty

The tennis legend wore a pastel pink outfit during a match in Rome. Social distancing laws prohibited fans from entering the venue, but the athlete still created a noteworthy look featuring a short-sleeve shirt that was knotted in the front, a pleated skirt with a black waistband and matching accessories.

Serena Williams at the US Open in 2022

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates victory during the Women's Singles First Round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City
Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty

Williams pulled out all the stops for the last tennis competition of her illustrious career. She took to the court at the 2022 US Open in a figure skater-inspired look by Nike that included a crystal-embellished dress with sheer sleeves and diamond-encrusted NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers with "SW" embossed on the side in gold.

An outfit fit for a tennis legend, she accessorized the dazzling look with Swarovski crystals in her hair, a crystal-studded hairband and silver jewelry.

