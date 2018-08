Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Like many others, I’ve been obsessed with IT Cosmetics’ original CC cream for years. So when I heard the brand was launching a new matte version of its iconic formula, I couldn’t wait to try it. Like its predecessor, it feels lightweight and provides full coverage, but this one keeps shine completely under control. And its longwear capabilities are legit: My base didn’t budge a bit when I wore it to an intense barre class.

Buy It! IT Cosmetics Your SKin But Better CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40, $30.40 (orig. $38); sephora.com