Sephora to Open Mini Shops Inside Hundreds of Kohl's Stores by 2023

Sephora shops are coming to Kohl's!

As Kohl's looks to expand its footprint in the beauty space, it teamed up with the industry leader, Sephora, in a 10-year strategic partnership called "Sephora at Kohl's." Designed to deliver a premium beauty experience to the Kohl's customer, the elevated, immersive mini-shop inside the retailer's brick-and-mortar locations will be an approximate 2,500-square-foot space located right at the front of the store.

“The Kohl's and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl's from the top global name in beauty,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a press release on Tuesday.

“It’s an extraordinary time of change, and I am thrilled to partner with Sephora, a brand that shares our values and our passion for innovation and reinvention," Gass added.

Kohl's and Sephora plan to kick off their partnership by opening the first 200 locations of the mini Sephora shops in the fall of 2021. The digital beauty offerings on Kohls.com will also change next fall to feature a wide assortment of Sephora's luxury beauty products.

The goal is to expand into at least 850 Kohl's stores by 2023.

Image zoom Credit: Sephora/Kohl's

“At Sephora, delivering a strong client experience through passionate employees is at the heart of who we are, and we are thrilled to find a partner who shares this identity," Sephora American President & CEO Jean-André Rougeot said in a release. "This is not a pop-up collaboration, but an investment our brand partners can rely on for the long-term; as a company with a history of sustained decades-long partnerships, Sephora has every confidence in the future of this collaboration and the unique experiences it will bring to consumers across the U.S."

Adding, "Our partnership will be built on expanding our complementary reach and scale in-store and online, creating customer-centric, prestige experiences, collaborating on new innovations and living our shared values."

Since 2006, Sephora worked with J.C. Penney on pop-up beauty shops inside over 600 department stores across the United States. However, earlier this year, the two brands had a legal dispute over their contract.

J.C. Penney alleged that Sephora threatened to end the relationship. Within days, Sephora and J.C. Penney reaffirmed their joint partnership in a public statement which said, "both companies worked constructively to resolve outstanding legal matters and have agreed to mutually beneficial revisions to their joint enterprise operating agreement."

On Tuesday, a representative for Sephora told PEOPLE, "Both Sephora and J.C. Penney jointly agreed earlier this year to added flexibility in our partnership agreement to pursue other opportunities while continuing to work together to operate our installations responsibly until our scheduled partnership winds down in early 2023."