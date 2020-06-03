The new system equates 500 points to a $10 donation, 1,000 to a $20 donation, and 1,500 points to a $30 donation

Sephora Shoppers Can Use Their Beauty Insider Points to Donate to National Black Justice Coalition

Sephora is making it easy for customers to support the Black community as the nation continues to mourn and protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers.

On Monday, several social media users noticed that the retail giant is now allowing Beauty Insider members to turn their shopping rewards points into donations towards National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights organization dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ people in the Black community.

Five-hundred points equals a $10 donation, 1,000 points equals a $20 donation, and 1,500 points equals a $30 donation, according to screenshots posted on Twitter. Additionally, Beauty Insider members with more than 1,500 points are able to convert them through multiple donations.

And the new point system is just one way Sephora is fighting racial inequality and police brutality as protests continue across the country.

The beauty brand observed #BlackoutTuesday, an initiative circulating across social media to go dark on June 2 to focus attention on voices who need to be heard, and announced a $1 million to support various organizations dedicated to “building up Black communities” and dismantling systematic racism, including the NAACP and the National CARES Mentoring Movement.

“We’re pausing our regularly scheduled social posts today to listen and learn—but we will not be silent,” Sephora said in an Instagram statement on Tuesday. “We believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter and when we return we are committed to using our platform and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black lives.”

The retailer added: “This is not the beginning of our work and will not be the end. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, colleagues, friends, and the community. #blackouttuesday.”

Earlier this week, CEO Jean-Andre Rougeot shared an open letter to the Sephora community where she addressed Black employees directly, saying “We see you. We know you’re hurting. We are here to support wherever and however we can.”

“We will continue financially to support organizations that fight for equality and racial justice,” she wrote. “We will continue to listen to our Equity Advisors who are working on the front lines to advocate for a better society. And we will continue to look for ways to improve and evolve our policies and practices as a retail organization.”

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.