Exactly What to Get at Sephora This Week (There Are Free Full-Size Products, People)

Rachel Aschenbrand-Robinson
June 28, 2018 01:55 PM

When it comes to scoring beauty loot, it doesn’t get better than Sephora. So when the makeup mecca offers up a chance to get more for our money, we can instantly feel our fingers getting ready to click (give us all the deals!). Lucky for us, with Sephora’s Weekly Wow events, this happens — you guessed it — every week. From June 28 through July 4, while supplies last, you’ve got a chance to snag everything from hairdryers to lipstick at up to 50 percent off, score an extra full size product for free with the purchase of a full size product, and take advantage of more exclusive deals. Here’s what we’re adding to our cart ASAP.

Buy It! Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face, $74 (orig. $149); sephora.com

Buy It! T3 Cura Hair Dryer, $149 (orig. $200); sephora.com

Buy It! Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Double The Lip Lipstick & Liner in One, $10 (orig. $20); sephora.com

Buy It! Josie Maran 100 percent Pure Argan Oil, $48 (buy one full size, get another full-size free); sephora.com

Buy It! Sephora Collection Pro Drawing Shadow Brush #41, $10 (originally $20); sephora.com

Shop more exclusive limited-time deals at sephora.com!

