6 Best-Selling Beauty Products to Shop at Sephora’s Weekend Sale — Starting at Just $2

Your inbox is probably overflowing with emails highlighting all of the amazing sales happening this Presidents Day weekend. And while it’s always good to be in the know — especially when it comes to scoring major shopping deals — sometimes sifting through everything to find exactly what you want can be a bit stressful. That’s why we’re here to tell you that if you’re looking to refresh your makeup, stock up on some seriously great skincare, or simply try out a new beauty brand, now’s the time to hit up Sephora.

Through February 17, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off hundreds of makeup, skincare, and hair care products. We’re talking about scoring on brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, BareMinerals, and so much more. Believe us when we say this is one Presidents Day sale you don’t want to miss.

With over 600 products marked down, we thought it might be helpful to pick out a few of our favorites to jumpstart your shopping cart. First things we’re adding? This Sephora Collection Sleeping Mask, on sale for just $2 (yes, it’s literally on sale for two dollars!); Tarte’s Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer, which boasts nearly 1,500 five-star ratings; and this BareMinerals liquid lipstick, which comes in 17 gorgeous shades and is on sale for just $10.

Scroll down to shop the rest of our picks, and head to Sephora’s Presidents Day Weekend Sale to see more must-have beauty products on sale now.

Buy It! Sephora Collection Sleeping Mask, $2 (orig. $4); sephora.com

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette, $31.50 (orig. $45); sephora.com

Buy It! BareMinerals Gen Nude Liquid Lipstick, $10 (orig. $20); sephora.com

Buy It! Dr. Jart + Lover Rubber Mask, $8 (orig. $12); sephora.com

Buy It! Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette, $27 (orig. $54); sephora.com

Buy It! Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen, $27 (orig. $36); sephora.com