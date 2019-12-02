These Gift Sets Are the Best Part of Sephora's Massive Cyber Monday Sale — Get 7 Skincare Products for Under $50

Image zoom

If the mere sight of the word “Sephora” is enough to bring you back to your favorite nook of the store (first, I pass by the Oribe samples for a quick texturizing spritz as I make my way over to the Dr. Jart+ shelves), then you’re going to want to listen up.

Our prodigal store, in all its black-and-white-striped-awning glory, is offering some of the greatest beauty discounts of the year for Cyber Monday — and whether you’re a beauty aficionado or a novice product hunter, the steep discounts span the distance between beginner and pro, so there is truly the perfect sale item for everyone.

If anti-aging is one of your main concerns (LOL, “if”), you’ll be psyched to hear about some major deals on Korean and Japanese big-hitters like the aforementioned Dr. Jart+ (I’m not obsessed, you are), Glow Recipe, Innisfree, Shiseido, SK-II, and so many more.

Buy It! Glow Recipe Let It Glow, $39 (orig. $48); sephora.com

There’s no smarter time than winter to spend a little extra time to drenching your skin in moisture — you won’t just be warding off flaky dryness, you’ll also be plumping up your skin, smoothing fine lines, and boosting elasticity. And, there’s no smarter time than Cyber Monday to restock your bathroom cabinets or introduce the latest trendy anti-aging ingredient into your routine by way of a new serum, eye cream, or moisturizer.

Now is also an opportune time to knock off some of that holiday shopping — and Sephora’s best Cyber Monday deals can actually be found in the gift set section, where you can shop thousands of exclusive product bundles for much, much less than their value. Not only are gift sets an easy way for your to try out a bunch of new products, they’re an easy way for you to share the skincare products you love with a person you love — and doesn’t that just embody spreading holiday cheer?

Scroll through our favorite Sephora gift set deals — which have tens of thousands of “loves” between them — on sale for Cyber Monday to get super clean, refreshed-looking skin. These sets were already impressive deals to begin with, but now they’re marked down even more — and we won’t tell anyone if you buy a bunch as presents but end up keeping them all for yourself.

Dr. Jart+ Limited-Edition 7 Day Mask Experiment Kit

Get smooth, hydrated skin with deeply-cleansed pores using a different sheet mask for every day of the week in K-beauty brand Dr. Jart+’s variety pack. Right now, you can pick up the set, a $57 value, for way less.

Buy It! $27.50 (orig. $39); sephora.com

Foreo Featuring Tarte — Into The Deep Holiday Hydration Set

Foreo’s Luna 3 facial cleansing device is loved by Chrissy Teigen (and husband John Legend), and adding one to your nightly routine will ensure your skin is completely free of makeup residue, oil, sweat, and other buildup before you put on your other products. Plus, this set comes with hydrating hyaluronic acid and coconut oil winter essentials from Tarte.



Buy It! $169 (orig. $199); sephora.com

Glamglow Supermud Super Clear Pore Clarifying Skin Set

Get clearer, healthier skin with this four-piece skincare that purifies skin by way of cleaning deep into your pores. With a mix of AHA and BHA ingredients, the acne-fighting products multitask to exfoliate dead skin cells, buff out fine lines, and reveal smoother skin.

Buy It! $55 (orig. $65); sephora.com

Clarisonic Skincare Mia Smart + IT Cosmetics Anti-Aging + Cleansing Skincare Set

In this limited-edition Sephora exclusive, you’ll get an esteemed Clarisonic facial cleansing device with accompanying cleansing and anti-aging products from IT Cosmetics. The skincare products harness the power of collagen, peptides, and hyaluronic acid to brighten up your complexion and leave you glowing when used with the Clarisonic.

Buy It! $118 (orig. $169); sephora.com

First Aid Beauty Hidden Treasures

Both beginner and advanced skincare practitioners can truly appreciate this set. If you’re just getting started developing your perfect regimen, think of First Aid Beauty’s gift set as a 101 crash course in getting fresh, hydrated skin. If you’re going to be integrating these pieces into your existing routine, you’ll love how the products specifically target concerns like severe dryness, large pores, and oily shine.

Buy It! $49 (orig. $70); sephora.com

Bite Beauty All Agave 3-Piece Lip Care Set

Your pout is going to need a little extra help staying soft this winter, and Bite’s gift set is the hassle-free way to keep your lips looking good. You’ll be covered any time of day with an agave lip mask, overnight lip mask, and daytime lip balm.

Buy It! $7 (orig. $14); sephora.com

Fresh Rose N’ Shine Skincare Set

Fresh is an easy brand to like: The subtle scents and minimalist packaging are exactly what you’d expect from the name, and the products leave your skin looking and feeling, well, fresh. Get five of the best-selling rose treatments in one place with this discounted gift set, perfect for everyone on your list (especially you).

Buy It! $89 (orig. $98); sephora.com

