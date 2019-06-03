Sephora to Close All Stores for Inclusion Training After Incident with Sza

Sephora will briefly close its store doors this week to host a set of “inclusion workshops” for its employees, one month after singer SZA said she was racially profiled at a California location.

The company’s storefronts, including distribution centers and corporate offices, will close on Wednesday morning for staffers to complete the training, Sephora announced in a Facebook post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen,” the post read.

The notice was accompanied by a video in which the company said, “Sephora believes in championing all beauty, living with courage, and standing fearlessly together to celebrate our differences. We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included.”

Sephora operates more than 460 stores across the Americas, according to its website.

The decision to host the training workshops comes after the “Drew Barrymore” singer, 28, wrote on Twitter that she had security called on her at a California store by an employee she nicknamed “Sandy Sephora,” who suspected her of shoplifting.

SZA Cindy Ord/Getty

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing,” she wrote April 30. “We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy.”

She followed up: “Can a b—- cop her fenty in peace er whut,” referring to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

The complaint caught Rihanna’s eye, prompting the “Needed Me” singer to send SZA a Fenty Beauty gift card and handwritten note.

“Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis!” wrote Rihanna, according to NBC News.

Sephora responded to SZA’s complaint in two separate tweets, writing that they were sorry to hear of her experience and appreciated her bringing it to their attention.

RELATED: Who Is SZA? 5 Things to Know About the Grammy-Nominated Singer and Star of Gap’s New Campaign

“We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately,” the tweet read. “You are part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores.”

Many of the singer’s fans subsequently responded, either claiming similar situations had happened to them, or calling for diversity and inclusion training.

“I don’t buy anything from @Sephora because of this!” one user wrote. “They are racist and really all I do when I use[d] to shop there was walk up to Rihanna’s products only and them [motherf-] would have the ugliest mad a- look on their faces!”

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd Sued for Slander After Accusing Fired Staples Employee of ‘Racial Profiling’

“The Sephora employee insinuated I stole when my rewards clearly stated I made a purchase and they couldn’t replace what I bought with what their worker gave me. They seriously need better training,” added another.

SZA has said she used to work in a Sephora store, and previously told Refinery29 she worked in the skin-care department.