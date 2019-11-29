The 21 Sephora Black Friday Deals You Seriously Won’t Want to Miss

Image zoom Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

While Black Friday is known for its savings on the latest gadgets and electronics, every beauty lover knows it’s also the best time to score deals on all your favorite products for the year to come. If you were counting down the days until Sephora, aka the mecca all things beauty, dropped its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we’re pleased to report that they do not disappoint!

Not only can you shop stellar discounts on Sephora exclusives, beauty must-haves, and cult-favorite skincare essentials on markdown across the site, but you can also get discounts of up to 50 percent on new products each day from now through Cyber Monday. (Psst: Urban Decay Naked2 Palettes are just $27 right now!)

And just like last year, Sephora has brought back its highly anticipated $15-and-under Black Friday Deals, which includes favorites from more than a hundred brands like Tarte, Fenty, Mario Badescu, and Kiehl’s. Check Sephora’s Cyber Week deals daily between today and Cyber Monday to see what’s new.

Whether you’re crossing items off your shopping list for the beauty guru in your life or stocking up your own must-have essentials, Sephora’s Black Friday sale is one you don’t want to miss!

Keep scrolling to see the deals you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.

Sephora Black Friday Beauty Deals

Sephora Black Friday Skincare Deals

Sephora Black Friday Hair Deals

