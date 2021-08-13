There's Now an Adorable Mini Version of That Luxury Handbag So Many Celebrities Own

The tiny versatile gem has durable drop handles and a removable strap, so it can be carried by hand or worn as a crossbody, and it can be styled boxy or slouchy by simply pushing the zipper-closed top inwards. Though the bag is noticeably smaller in size, its interior is surprisingly spacious. The suede-lined central compartment can fit an 8-inch tablet and the three inside pockets will help organize loose items. It also features two exterior pockets to stow essentials that need to be grabbed quickly, like a smartphone.