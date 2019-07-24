This Viral Work Bag Is Loved by Celebrities and Instagram Influencers — Here’s Where You Can Shop It

Image zoom Getty; Instagram (2)

Women who work endless hours each week know the importance of a good work bag. Not only does said satchel need to fit the essentials (such as your cell phone, makeup, charger, keys, and wallet), but now more than ever a woman’s work bag needs to be able to fit it all, and in an organized fashion. From laptops and tablets to gym clothes and a second pair of shoes, the modern woman’s work bag is an accessory worth investing in. This is where The Maestra Bag by Senreve comes in.

Loved by Instagram influencers such as Arielle Charnas of Something Navy and Aimee Song of Song of Style, The Maestra Bag gained its initial popularity among bloggers on social media in 2016. Not shortly thereafter, celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Palermo, Gabrielle Union, and Olivia Culpo (among many others!) were spotted carrying the viral work bag in a variety of sizes and colors. With all of these influential and stylish women carrying this luxury work bag, we decided to do some digging and see what all the hype is about — and believe us, we weren’t disappointed.

Each Senreve bag is handcrafted in Italy and made from 100 percent genuine Italian leather with a pebbled finish and micro-suede lining. The Maestra Bag is uniquely structured yet incredibly lightweight, so you’re not left with a sore arm, shoulder, or back after carrying it all day. Plus, it can be worn as a satchel, tote, crossbody, or backpack, and comes complete with an interior laptop compartment and multiple interior pockets for some serious organization. Available in three sizes — The Maestra Bag, The Midi Maestra Bag, and The Mini Maestra Bag — we can totally understand why rising female professionals and celebs alike are obsessed with this design.

While the original Maestra Bag does cost a pretty penny (prices start at $895), it’s worth the investment simply for the quality craftsmanship, luxurious materials, sleek convertible design, and of course, the incomparable organizational details. And from now through July 31, Senreve is offering up some pretty amazing gifts with purchase during its Christmas In July event. Receive a complimentary Octopi Keyring (a $50 value) with orders of $300 or more, receive a complimentary Bracelet Pouch (a $125 value) with orders of $500 or more, and receive a complimentary Envelope Clutch (a $245 value) on orders of $1,000 or more!

So if you want to invest in a chic new work bag that will take you from the office to happy hour in major style, look no further than Senreve’s Maestra Bag. Scroll down to shop our favorite styles and more at Senreve now.

Image zoom

Buy It! The Maestra Bag in Forest, $895; senreve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Maestra Bag in Lavender, $895; senreve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Maestra Bag in Noir, $895; senreve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Maestra Bag in Dragon Storm, $1,175; senreve.com