The Convertible Purse That So Many Celebrities Use Is on Sale — but Not for Much Longer
When it comes to investing in a good handbag, it's all about the details. It should be made from high-quality materials that can last years, versatile enough to carry for any occasion, and have plenty of room to store what you regularly need. That's probably why so many celebrities carry the Senreve Maestra bag, which, spoiler alert, is on major sale right now.
The sleek and structured purse has been toted around by A-listers like Olivia Palermo, Lucy Hale, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Olivia Culpo. Jessica Alba, Brie Larson, Gabrielle Union, and Lady Gaga are a few other famous fans of the Maestra bag, according to the brand. And it's easy to see why the bag is so popular around Hollywood.
Crafted from 100 percent genuine Italian leather that's stain- and scratch-resistant, the Maestra bag has a zippered top and magnetic snap and flap closure to safely secure your items. The interior is lined with a soft microsuede and features plenty of pockets for organization.
What's more is that the Senreve bag is also extremely functional thanks to its unique strap that seamlessly transforms it to be worn in multiple ways. Simply pull the back strap through the metal loops to elongate and wear as a tote or crossbody, or pull it down to create two loops to wear as a backpack. The bag can also be carried by the top handle as a satchel as well.
Buy It! Senreve Mini Maestra Bag in Blush, $556 (orig. $695); senreve.com
Reviewers also love its convertibility and the number of inside pockets for storage. "It's my everything bag now, from work bag to the mom bag," one customer recently wrote. Though the luxury bags cost upward of $600, many agree they are worth every penny.
So it's a pretty big deal that you can score any bag from the Maestra collection for 20 percent off during Memorial Day weekend — no promo code required. That knocks the price down to $556 for the brand's mini version of the bag.
It's available in three sizes — the Mini Maestra, the Midi Maestra, and the Maestra — the largest of which can stow a 15-inch laptop, making for a perfect carryall for the office. There's also a teeny tiny version, known as the Milli Maestra, that can be used as an in-purse organizer or hooked onto your larger bag to quickly access smaller essentials like your Apple AirPods or keys.
The Senreve sale ends tomorrow, May 30 at midnight ET, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of it sooner rather than later. Scroll down to get one of the Senreve Maestra bags while it's discounted.
Buy It! Senreve Mini Maestra Bag in Chestnut, $556 (orig. $695); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Mini Maestra Bag in Sand, $556 (orig. $695); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Midi Maestra Bag in Ice, $636 (orig. $795); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Midi Maestra Bag in Noir, $636 (orig. $795); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Maestra Bag in Chianti, $796 (orig. $995); senreve.com
