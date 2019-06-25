Priyanka Chopra, Emma Roberts and More Celebs Love This Handbag Brand — and It’s Having a Rare Sale Right Now

Senreve is loved by celebrities everywhere, and now you can score your own luxe handbag style for less

By Kami Phillips
June 25, 2019 04:13 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it comes to designer handbags, celebrities are usually spotted carrying the best of the best, and Senreve’s luxury designs are no exception. Its most popular Maestra Bag has been seen on the likes of stylish celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Gabrielle Union, Sophia Bush, and many more, while its Doctor Bag has been carried by Emma Roberts and Jenna Dewan (to name a few).

But what makes Senreve’s luxe leather handbags so special? Firstly, each bag is handcrafted from 100 percent genuine Italian leather that’s not only gorgeous, but ultra durable and waterproof. Secondly, Senreve’s designs are made for women on-the-go with busy lifestyles, so each sleek and structured bag is lightweight and travel-friendly. Senreve’s innovative convertible designs make carrying life’s everyday necessities such as a phone, laptop, lipstick, and keys easy and chic.

Just take the brand’s beloved Maestra Bag, for example: It can be worn as a satchel, tote, crossbody, or backpack, complete with an interior laptop compartment and multiple interior pockets. If that doesn’t help to organize your belongings, we don’t know what else will. So if you’re looking to pick one of these stunning handbags up for yourself, you’re in luck because right now you can shop Senreve’s Iconic Collection at limited-time low prices. We’re talking about scoring $146 off the Mini Maestra (which still has tons of storage, including room for an iPad!), $89 off the iconic Maestra, and $134 off the brand’s chic Doctor Bag. Styles are already selling out fast, so hurry and snag your favorite before this incredible offer ends on June 30.

Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite styles and more on sale now at Senreve.

Buy It! Maestra Bag, $806 (orig. $895); senreve.com

Buy It! Mini Maestra Bag, $829 (orig. $927); senreve.com

Buy It! Doctor Bag, $761 (orig. $895); senreve.com

Buy It! Aria Belt Bag, $401 (orig. $445); senreve.com

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.