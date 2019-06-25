Priyanka Chopra, Emma Roberts and More Celebs Love This Handbag Brand — and It’s Having a Rare Sale Right Now

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it comes to designer handbags, celebrities are usually spotted carrying the best of the best, and Senreve’s luxury designs are no exception. Its most popular Maestra Bag has been seen on the likes of stylish celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Gabrielle Union, Sophia Bush, and many more, while its Doctor Bag has been carried by Emma Roberts and Jenna Dewan (to name a few).

But what makes Senreve’s luxe leather handbags so special? Firstly, each bag is handcrafted from 100 percent genuine Italian leather that’s not only gorgeous, but ultra durable and waterproof. Secondly, Senreve’s designs are made for women on-the-go with busy lifestyles, so each sleek and structured bag is lightweight and travel-friendly. Senreve’s innovative convertible designs make carrying life’s everyday necessities such as a phone, laptop, lipstick, and keys easy and chic.

Just take the brand’s beloved Maestra Bag, for example: It can be worn as a satchel, tote, crossbody, or backpack, complete with an interior laptop compartment and multiple interior pockets. If that doesn’t help to organize your belongings, we don’t know what else will. So if you’re looking to pick one of these stunning handbags up for yourself, you’re in luck because right now you can shop Senreve’s Iconic Collection at limited-time low prices. We’re talking about scoring $146 off the Mini Maestra (which still has tons of storage, including room for an iPad!), $89 off the iconic Maestra, and $134 off the brand’s chic Doctor Bag. Styles are already selling out fast, so hurry and snag your favorite before this incredible offer ends on June 30.

Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite styles and more on sale now at Senreve.

