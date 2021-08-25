Celebs Love This Luxury Handbag Brand That Only Has Two Sales a Year — and One Is Happening Right Now
Luxury and practicality are at the core of every Senreve handbag, so it makes sense that they've become a go-to among celebrities, influencers, and in-the-know shoppers. The sustainable brand's bags are so in demand, they've racked up massive waitlists of excited customers willing to pay full price (we're talking hundreds of dollars) just to get their hands on them. But thanks to the famous Senreve Handbag Revival Sale, you can score one of its highly sought-after bags right away — and for way less!
Twice a year, Senreve offers steep discounts on a limited selection of its gently used Italian-made leather bags, like ones from its showrooms and photoshoots, which might otherwise be destroyed. In case you didn't know, it's common for designer labels to burn excess, defective, or damaged products to preserve brand value — but Senreve's sale challenges this environmentally damaging practice.
What you pay is determined by the style you choose and the condition it's in. In preparation for the sale, each bag is evaluated and then put into one of three categories — Almost Perfect, Perfect Enough, and Perfectly Imperfect — depending on how many minor scuffs and scratches it has. This tiered system determines the discount, which can be as much as 50 percent off.
Several Maestra Bags, a popular style that's been carried by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophia Bush, Gabrielle Union, and Olivia Culpo, are included in the sale, like this beautiful butterscotch version that's a whopping $150 off and this smaller baby blue carryall that's $130 off. What's more, the Aria Belt Bag that Kristen Bell has worn is going for 10 percent off, and the versatile Alumna Bag that can be worn as a backpack, crossbody, shoulder bag, or top-handle bag is now under $600.
Even on-sale Senreve handbags are still an investment, but it's one worth making considering their expert craftsmanship, genius organizational details, and innovative designs. These carryalls are built to be your companion for life, whether you're toting them to work or for a night out.
The Handbag Revival Sale ends on Thursday, September 9, but inventory is all but guaranteed to sell out long before then, if history is any indication. This sale only comes around twice a year, so if you've been waiting to get yourself a Senreve bag, now's the time to do it. Scroll down to shop some of our favorite Senreve styles from the Handbag Revival Sale before they're gone!
Related Items
Buy It! Senreve Aria Belt Bag Almost Perfect, $446 (orig. $495); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Alumna Bag Almost Perfect, $581 (orig. $645); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Maestra Bag Almost Perfect, $846 (orig. $995); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Doctor Bag Almost Perfect, $806 (orig. $895); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Midi Maestra Bag Almost Perfect, $744 (orig. $895); senreve.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Celebs Love This Luxury Handbag Brand That Only Has Two Sales a Year — and One Is Happening Right Now
- Celebrities and Influencers Love These Minimalist Swimsuits That Constantly Sell Out
- Amazon Just Launched the Perfect Oversized Blazer for Fall — but Only for 30 Hours
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Carpet Shampooer Does a 'Better Job' Than a Paid Professional — and It's 43% Off