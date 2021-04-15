The Luxury Brand Behind That Popular Handbag Every Celeb Seems to Own Is Having a Rare Sale

Profile Menu
Becoming an icon in the handbag world is no easy feat — and yet, Senreve's Maestra Bag has managed to do it. The popular work-to-weekend carryall has made its way onto the arms of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophia Bush, Gabrielle Union, and Olivia Culpo, among many others. At this point, it's practically as famous as the people carrying it. Suffice to say, it's a big deal that you can get the luxury brand's best-seller on sale right now.
Senreve just kicked off its Handbag Revival Sale, which offers customers up to 50 percent off a very limited selection of gently used Italian-made leather bags from its photoshoots or showrooms. It's common for designer labels to destroy excess or defective inventory to preserve brand value, but Senreve's event challenges this unsustainable practice.
Discounts are determined by each style's condition, but you can expect to get a Senreve bag that's practically brand new. Its coveted Maestra Bag that can be worn as a satchel, tote, crossbody, or backpack usually costs a cool $995, but you can snag one for as little as $498 during the sale. Select colors of the Midi and Mini Maestra bags are also included and going for up to $244 off.
Buy It! Senreve Maestra Bag, $761 (orig. $895); senreve.com
The Maestra isn't the only star-loved style on sale. Senreve's Doctor Bag that has been carried by Emma Roberts and Jenna Dewan and its Aria Belt Bag that's loved by Kristen Bell are both majorly discounted, too. Yes, many of its styles are still pretty expensive, but Senreve bags are worth the investment for their quality craftsmanship, luxurious materials, gorgeous details, and innovative designs.
Buy It! Senreve Aria Belt Bag, $401 (orig. $445); senreve.com
This Senreve sale only happens twice a year, so if you've been waiting to get your hands on one of its bags that are built to last a lifetime, now's the time to do it. The Handbag Revival Sale ends on May 3, but inventory will surely go before then.
Buy It! Senreve Alumna Bag, $581 (orig. $645); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Mini Maestra Bag, $625 (orig. $695); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Envelope Sleeve, $221 (orig. $245); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Doctor Bag, $761 (orig. $895); senreve.com
