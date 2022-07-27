Shop the Luxury Designer Bag Sale That Only Comes Around Twice a Year to Score Purses for Up to 70% Off
It's that time again.
The coveted luxury handbag brand Senreve has established itself as a go-to for celebrities and particularly stylish shoppers everywhere — think: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Emma Roberts, Gabrielle Union, Brie Larson, and more. The Italian-made brand's bags routinely rack up waitlists full of those willing to pay steep prices to get their hands on one, but thanks to Senreve's bi-annual Handbag Revival Sale, you can score one for a fraction of the price, and save up to 70 percent.
These steep discounts come courtesy of the brand's commitment to sustainability and preserving the environment. Unlike other brands that routinely burn or dump otherwise acceptable and still beautiful bags in landfills, Senreve brings its prices way down, like the $129 you can save right now on a stunning and perfectly repacked Alunna Bag, which is down from its original price tag of $645.
Bags are sold during this sale on a spectrum from 30 percent off "Perfectly Repacked" bags that have "no cosmetic imperfections or damage," according to Senreve, to 70 percent off "Perfectly Imperfect" bags that will have "minimal but visible blemishes like scuffed feet or marks to the exterior leather." There are two more tiers within the sale on bags that have "minor scratches on the base or a small mark on the interior lining" for 40 percent to 50 percent off, as well.
This major discount event, which Senreve calls a "sustainable shopping event that celebrates imperfections — giving old (but timeless) and gently-handled stock another chance to find its perfect match," kicks off today, and includes best-sellers like bags from the Maestra and Alunna Collections, as well as the Aria Belt Bag carried around town by Kristen Bell.
The Handbag Revival Sale ends on August 11, but it's safe to say that these bags that are in-stock today won't be by then. Since this sale only comes around twice each year, fans of the brand are going to pounce on these deals to bring one of Senreve's coveted bags home. If you've been eyeing one for yourself, this is your opportunity to nab one for less.
Scroll down to shop some of our favorite Senreve styles from the sale before they're all sold out!
Buy It! Senreve Aria Belt Bag: Perfectly Repacked, $379 (orig. $445); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Maestra Bag: Perfectly Repacked, $636 (orig. $795); senreve.com
Buy It! Senreve Alunna Bag: Perfectly Repacked, $516 (orig. $645); senreve.com
