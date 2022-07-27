Shop the Luxury Designer Bag Sale That Only Comes Around Twice a Year to Score Purses for Up to 70% Off

Bags are sold during this sale on a spectrum from 30 percent off "Perfectly Repacked" bags that have "no cosmetic imperfections or damage," according to Senreve, to 70 percent off "Perfectly Imperfect" bags that will have "minimal but visible blemishes like scuffed feet or marks to the exterior leather." There are two more tiers within the sale on bags that have "minor scratches on the base or a small mark on the interior lining" for 40 percent to 50 percent off, as well.