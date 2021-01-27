Amazon Shoppers ‘Instantly Fell in Love’ with This $38 Hoodie Loungewear Set

Available in 13 colors and patterns, this comfy set is made from a cotton and spandex blend. The hoodie has a white drawstring and convenient kangaroo pocket, while the joggers are high-waisted with an elastic waistband, adjustable tie, and cuffs around the ankles. For just $38, you'll get multiple outfit possibilities, since you can wear the set together or pair the individual pieces with other things in your closet.