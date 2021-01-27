Amazon Shoppers ‘Instantly Fell in Love’ with This $38 Hoodie Loungewear Set

If your loungewear sets are all starting to look similar, it's probably because they have the same basic shape: a crew neck pullover and sweatpants. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found an "extremely comfortable" alternative. Rather than a crew neck, the best-selling Selowin sweatsuit comes with a hoodie and matching joggers.
Available in 13 colors and patterns, this comfy set is made from a cotton and spandex blend. The hoodie has a white drawstring and convenient kangaroo pocket, while the joggers are high-waisted with an elastic waistband, adjustable tie, and cuffs around the ankles. For just $38, you'll get multiple outfit possibilities, since you can wear the set together or pair the individual pieces with other things in your closet.
Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers gave the loungewear set a five-star rating, with many raving about the "light and smooth" stretchy material and the wide range of color choices. They also recommend ordering a size up, as the pants may feel a bit snug in your usual size.
"When I received the order and tried it on, I instantly fell in love," one reviewer wrote. "The sweatsuit fits perfectly, is very comfortable, and is soft on the skin. The material is of great quality, and I will be ordering many more very soon."
A second shopper shared that the joggers "made my butt look good." If we're going to completely give in to the loungewear lifestyle, we'd like to look good doing it, and a booty-lifting silhouette is certainly the key to our hearts.
Whether you're looking for a neutral set to live in or a pop of color to spice up your wardrobe, shop the Selowin sweatsuit from Amazon below.
