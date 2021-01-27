Shop

Amazon Shoppers ‘Instantly Fell in Love’ with This $38 Hoodie Loungewear Set

It’s not like most other sets on the market right now
By Eden Lichterman
January 26, 2021 10:30 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If your loungewear sets are all starting to look similar, it's probably because they have the same basic shape: a crew neck pullover and sweatpants. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found an "extremely comfortable" alternative. Rather than a crew neck, the best-selling Selowin sweatsuit comes with a hoodie and matching joggers.

Available in 13 colors and patterns, this comfy set is made from a cotton and spandex blend. The hoodie has a white drawstring and convenient kangaroo pocket, while the joggers are high-waisted with an elastic waistband, adjustable tie, and cuffs around the ankles. For just $38, you'll get multiple outfit possibilities, since you can wear the set together or pair the individual pieces with other things in your closet. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Selowin Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set, $37.99; amazon.com 

Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers gave the loungewear set a five-star rating, with many raving about the "light and smooth" stretchy material and the wide range of color choices. They also recommend ordering a size up, as the pants may feel a bit snug in your usual size. 

"When I received the order and tried it on, I instantly fell in love," one reviewer wrote. "The sweatsuit fits perfectly, is very comfortable, and is soft on the skin. The material is of great quality, and I will be ordering many more very soon."

A second shopper shared that the joggers "made my butt look good." If we're going to completely give in to the loungewear lifestyle, we'd like to look good doing it, and a booty-lifting silhouette is certainly the key to our hearts. 

Whether you're looking for a neutral set to live in or a pop of color to spice up your wardrobe, shop the Selowin sweatsuit from Amazon below. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Selowin Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set, $37.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Selowin Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set, $37.99; amazon.com 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com