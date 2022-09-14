Selma Blair Walked Her Dog in Hollywood's Favorite Cozy Boots That Shoppers Flock to Every Fall

It's official: Ugg season is upon us.

As fall approaches every year, the cozy footwear starts popping up on famous feet until suddenly, every celeb across Hollywood is sporting a pair of Uggs. This year, Jennifer Lawrence jumped the gun and wore shearling-lined Ugg slippers in August, last weekend, Gigi Hadid complemented a cashmere sweatsuit with a mini platform pair, and on Tuesday, Selma Blair walked her dog in a pair of short Ugg boots.

The Cruel Intentions actress, 50, was spotted wearing black leggings, a white tank top, and the iconic boots in question while out with her Dancing with the Stars partner Sasha Farber in Los Angeles. Blair opted for a short pair of beige boots, a color that's quickly becoming the "It" hue of the season.

With their warmth, coziness, and endless celebrity endorsements, it's no surprise that Ugg boots tend to sell out once cold weather rolls around. Take a cue from Blair and get ahead of the annual Ugg rush by snagging your coveted pair now — before the masses inevitably wipe shelves clean.

When you think of Ugg boots, you probably picture the classic tall pair most people owned in the early 2000s, but a wide variety of styles are now popular. Whether you want to get introduced to the brand with a mini pair like Hadid's or you favor embellishments like buttons or bows, there's a pair of Ugg boots for every taste.

Styles come in a variety of shades, too, ranging from trusty staples like black, chestnut, and chocolate brown, to pops of color like emerald green and hot pink (the latter of which is on sale for $100 in an ultra mini boot). Wear your new Ugg boots with mini dresses before the temperatures drop, leggings à la Selma for running errands, or jeans and a chunky sweater come winter.

Below, shop more Ugg boots available at Nordstrom and relish in the sweet relief that you won't have to scour the internet for a pair come November.

