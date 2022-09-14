Lifestyle Style Selma Blair Walked Her Dog in Hollywood's Favorite Cozy Boots That Shoppers Flock to Every Fall Update your Uggs before they inevitably fly of the virtual shelves this season By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 14, 2022 09:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: To You/Star Max/GC Images It's official: Ugg season is upon us. As fall approaches every year, the cozy footwear starts popping up on famous feet until suddenly, every celeb across Hollywood is sporting a pair of Uggs. This year, Jennifer Lawrence jumped the gun and wore shearling-lined Ugg slippers in August, last weekend, Gigi Hadid complemented a cashmere sweatsuit with a mini platform pair, and on Tuesday, Selma Blair walked her dog in a pair of short Ugg boots. The Cruel Intentions actress, 50, was spotted wearing black leggings, a white tank top, and the iconic boots in question while out with her Dancing with the Stars partner Sasha Farber in Los Angeles. Blair opted for a short pair of beige boots, a color that's quickly becoming the "It" hue of the season. Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot, $170; nordstrom.com With their warmth, coziness, and endless celebrity endorsements, it's no surprise that Ugg boots tend to sell out once cold weather rolls around. Take a cue from Blair and get ahead of the annual Ugg rush by snagging your coveted pair now — before the masses inevitably wipe shelves clean. Shop Ugg Boots at Nordstrom: Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot, $140 Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $150 Ugg Mini Bailey Button II Genuine Shearling Boot, $155 Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II Genuine Shearling Bootie, $160 Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boot, $160 Ugg Neumal Platform Bootie, $160 Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot, $170 Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Tall Boot, $199.95 Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. When you think of Ugg boots, you probably picture the classic tall pair most people owned in the early 2000s, but a wide variety of styles are now popular. Whether you want to get introduced to the brand with a mini pair like Hadid's or you favor embellishments like buttons or bows, there's a pair of Ugg boots for every taste. Styles come in a variety of shades, too, ranging from trusty staples like black, chestnut, and chocolate brown, to pops of color like emerald green and hot pink (the latter of which is on sale for $100 in an ultra mini boot). Wear your new Ugg boots with mini dresses before the temperatures drop, leggings à la Selma for running errands, or jeans and a chunky sweater come winter. Below, shop more Ugg boots available at Nordstrom and relish in the sweet relief that you won't have to scour the internet for a pair come November. Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot, $140; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $150; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Button II Genuine Shearling Boot, $155; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II Genuine Shearling Bootie, $160; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boot, $160; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Neumal Platform Bootie, $160; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Tall Boot, $199.95; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.