Selma Blair Walked Her Dog in Hollywood's Favorite Cozy Boots That Shoppers Flock to Every Fall

Update your Uggs before they inevitably fly of the virtual shelves this season

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 09:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Selma Blair is seen on September 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: To You/Star Max/GC Images

It's official: Ugg season is upon us.

As fall approaches every year, the cozy footwear starts popping up on famous feet until suddenly, every celeb across Hollywood is sporting a pair of Uggs. This year, Jennifer Lawrence jumped the gun and wore shearling-lined Ugg slippers in August, last weekend, Gigi Hadid complemented a cashmere sweatsuit with a mini platform pair, and on Tuesday, Selma Blair walked her dog in a pair of short Ugg boots.

The Cruel Intentions actress, 50, was spotted wearing black leggings, a white tank top, and the iconic boots in question while out with her Dancing with the Stars partner Sasha Farber in Los Angeles. Blair opted for a short pair of beige boots, a color that's quickly becoming the "It" hue of the season.

UGG boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot, $170; nordstrom.com

With their warmth, coziness, and endless celebrity endorsements, it's no surprise that Ugg boots tend to sell out once cold weather rolls around. Take a cue from Blair and get ahead of the annual Ugg rush by snagging your coveted pair now — before the masses inevitably wipe shelves clean.

Shop Ugg Boots at Nordstrom:

When you think of Ugg boots, you probably picture the classic tall pair most people owned in the early 2000s, but a wide variety of styles are now popular. Whether you want to get introduced to the brand with a mini pair like Hadid's or you favor embellishments like buttons or bows, there's a pair of Ugg boots for every taste.

Styles come in a variety of shades, too, ranging from trusty staples like black, chestnut, and chocolate brown, to pops of color like emerald green and hot pink (the latter of which is on sale for $100 in an ultra mini boot). Wear your new Ugg boots with mini dresses before the temperatures drop, leggings à la Selma for running errands, or jeans and a chunky sweater come winter.

Below, shop more Ugg boots available at Nordstrom and relish in the sweet relief that you won't have to scour the internet for a pair come November.

UGG boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot, $140; nordstrom.com

UGG boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $150; nordstrom.com

UGG boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Button II Genuine Shearling Boot, $155; nordstrom.com

UGG boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II Genuine Shearling Bootie, $160; nordstrom.com

UGG boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boot, $160; nordstrom.com

UGG boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Neumal Platform Bootie, $160; nordstrom.com

UGG boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Tall Boot, $199.95; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston
Of Course Jennifer Aniston Is Wearing Uggs on the Set of 'Murder Mystery 2' — but Not the Ones You're Thinking
nordstrom boot sale
Nordstrom Quietly Put 700+ Boots on Sale, Including Styles from Ugg, Steve Madden, and More
Gigi Hadid is seen on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Wore an Elevated Version of the Mini Ugg Boots Jennifer Garner and Kendall Jenner Wear, Too
Nordstrom End of Summer Fall Shoe Sale
The Nordstrom Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Must-Have Fall Shoes — up to 60% Off
Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber zendaya knee high boots
Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Are Signaling That This Boot Deserves a Spot on Your Fall Shoe Rack
Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez wear UGGS
​​Hollywood's Go-To Cozy Slippers and Boots Are Up to 50% Off at This Sale, but Styles Are Already Selling Out
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner Uggs
Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebs Wear Ugg Boots and Slippers on Repeat, and They're Quietly on Sale
Best Labor Day Deals
All the Best Labor Day Deals from Target, Walmart, Wayfair, and Nordstrom Worth Shopping This Weekend
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Those Classic Birkenstock Sandals Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Own Are Going for as Little as $70 Right Now
Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber Lily Collins loafer trend
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are Already Swapping Their Summer Sandals for These Classic Fall Shoes
Ugg Boots at Nordstrom Rack
Uggs Are Flying Off Shelves Right Now, but You Can Still Shop These Pairs for Up to Half-Off
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Overflowing with Thousands of Can't-Miss Deals — Here Are the Best 30 Under $150
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Danced Around Her Fitting Room in the Teeny Tiny Ugg Boots Supermodels Love
Nordstrom Fashion Roundup
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Back with Thousands of Deals — and These Are the 40 Best
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
35 Last-Minute Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale We Can't Believe Are Still in Stock
Paulina Porizkova
Metallic Birkenstocks Are the Supportive Stars of Paulina Porizkova's Prague Vacation