Selma Blair Poses for 'British Vogue' Cover with Her Cane on Full Display: 'It's an Extension of Me' 

Selma Blair is showcasing her cane as a way to represent others just like her.

The 50-year-old actress and author graces the cover of British Vogue's May 2023 issue and opened up to the outlet about using her cane, which supports mobility as a result of her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, in the public eye.

"I have an emotional and physical attachment to the cane," she told the publication, which tapped 19 creatives, including Blair, across fashion, sport, the arts and activism in the disability community to feature in its latest issue.

The Legally Blonde alumna said that once she's able to hold onto her cane, her voice and body settle into their own. "It's an extension of me," she added.

Selma Blair in British Vogue. Adama Jalloh

Months after revealing to the world her condition in 2018, Blair made her first red carpet appearance toting a custom leather cane at the famous Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

"So many younger people have started publicly embracing their sticks more. I do think representation matters. If I can help remove stigma or over-curiosity in a crowd for someone else, then that's great," she explained to British Vogue.

Blair's cover shoot for the magazine relays that exact sentiment.

Photographed by Adama Jalloh, Blair stands poised in a beige caped gown and pointed-toe shoes in one photo and, in another, models a fitted black dress by The Row teamed with Manolo Blahnik stiletto heels. She holds her cane in both.

Since sharing her diagnosis nearly five years ago, Blair has conquered many projects, such as releasing her documentary Introducing, Selma Blair and her memoir Mean Baby in 2021 and 2022 respectively, and contending on Dancing with the Stars, though exiting the season early due concerns over her health.

While speaking with PEOPLE about another one of her gigs, a campaign with GAP, last summer, Blair also shared how MS and her alopecia have impacted her daily routine.

"I keep things really simple," she said. "I jump in the pool in the morning to wake myself up. I put on my white tank top and my khakis. And that carries me through the day until I add to it. As I wake up more and more, and as people come into my day, I'll put on another piece of jewelry or then grab my cane instead of having my [service] dog, and it just evolves as my day goes on."

She added: "By nighttime, I look very interesting. I have a turban. I have two canes. Really, it's a whole thing. I don't mind my eccentricities now."