Kelsea Ballerini, Selma Blair & Danielle Brooks Get Real in Empowering New Aerie Campaign
Aerie is reminding us of our inner strength with a new star-studded campaign.
The lifestyle and intimates brand is launching a new candid campaign in August called We Are REAL that spotlights an A-list Aerie crew with inspiring stories. To kick off the new empowering campaign, the brand released a collection of comfortable shapewear today called SMOOTHEZ by Aerie.
Launching August 8, We Are REAL features Selma Blair, Kelsea Ballerini, Alexandra Daddario, Danielle Brooks and more. The imagery captures the stars in stunning black-and-white photos alongside inspiring messages pulled from each of their social media platforms.
From Brooks' self-affirming messages and Daddario's powerful feminism to Blair's open gratitude for the MS community (the star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018), We Are REAL is all about embracing your truth and empowering your community.
Aerie's other fall launch, the SMOOTHEZ by Aerie collection, which is available in Aerie stores and on aerie.com now, speaks to the campaign's message with a colorful variety of first-layer bras, underwear, leggings, pants, shorts and tops that inspire confidence with their lightweight, "second skin" fit, as noted in a press release. Included in the collection is Aerie's new BRA-ish, an undergarment featuring "floating cups that mold and move as your body changes."
Brooks, Ballerini and Daddario also model pieces from the new collection — The Color Purple star in a black set and denim top, the "HEARTFIRST" singer in a neon two-piece and the Baywatch actress sporting camo bottoms and an army green sports bra.
Aerie continues to pioneer the industry with sincere celebrity campaigns.
In 2020, the brand named Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein an Aerie #REAL Role Model to advocate for Aerie's self-love branding. She was also joined by stars like Lana Condor, Aly Raisman and Ali Stroker.
"What my mom showed me growing up really plays into the Aerie message of wearing what makes you feel good and what makes you feel comfortable," she told PEOPLE while speaking on her mom's limitless style.
"Looking at the picture of everyone, I just feel so inspired by these women. It's such a beautiful group of women, both in how beautiful they look in the clothes, but mostly who they are and what they're doing in the world," she said on the unretouched Aerie #REAL Role Model ad campaign, adding that it was a "big honor."