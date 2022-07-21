Aerie’s We Are REAL campaign celebrates the brand’s new SMOOTHEZ by Aerie shapewear collection with inspiring stories told by trailblazing women

Kelsea Ballerini, Selma Blair & Danielle Brooks Get Real in Empowering New Aerie Campaign

Aerie is reminding us of our inner strength with a new star-studded campaign.

The lifestyle and intimates brand is launching a new candid campaign in August called We Are REAL that spotlights an A-list Aerie crew with inspiring stories. To kick off the new empowering campaign, the brand released a collection of comfortable shapewear today called SMOOTHEZ by Aerie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Launching August 8, We Are REAL features Selma Blair, Kelsea Ballerini, Alexandra Daddario, Danielle Brooks and more. The imagery captures the stars in stunning black-and-white photos alongside inspiring messages pulled from each of their social media platforms.

From Brooks' self-affirming messages and Daddario's powerful feminism to Blair's open gratitude for the MS community (the star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018), We Are REAL is all about embracing your truth and empowering your community.

Aerie campaign for SMOOTHEZ By Aerie Credit: Courtesy Aerie

Aerie's other fall launch, the SMOOTHEZ by Aerie collection, which is available in Aerie stores and on aerie.com now, speaks to the campaign's message with a colorful variety of first-layer bras, underwear, leggings, pants, shorts and tops that inspire confidence with their lightweight, "second skin" fit, as noted in a press release. Included in the collection is Aerie's new BRA-ish, an undergarment featuring "floating cups that mold and move as your body changes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Brooks, Ballerini and Daddario also model pieces from the new collection — The Color Purple star in a black set and denim top, the "HEARTFIRST" singer in a neon two-piece and the Baywatch actress sporting camo bottoms and an army green sports bra.

Aerie campaign for SMOOTHEZ By Aerie Aerie campaign for SMOOTHEZ By Aerie

Left: Credit: Courtesy Aerie Right: Credit: Courtesy Aerie

Aerie continues to pioneer the industry with sincere celebrity campaigns.

"What my mom showed me growing up really plays into the Aerie message of wearing what makes you feel good and what makes you feel comfortable," she told PEOPLE while speaking on her mom's limitless style.