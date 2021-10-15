See All of Selma Blair's Inspiring Red Carpet Style Moments
After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018, the actress has been a powerful voice for people dealing with intense pain and physical struggles caused by the chronic immune disease. Here we look back at her strength — and amazing style — on the red carpet
October 2021
Blair's stylist Elizabeth Stewart said her client sparkled with — and without — this silver sequin Jenny Packham halter gown that featured a plunging neckline and rushing at the waistline, which she wore to a special screening of her Discovery+ documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. Her clear acrylic cane and (bright red lipstick!) took this glamorous '70s-inspired look to the next level.
October 2021
The Legally Blonde actress played "dress up" with Christian Siriano before celebrating her upcoming documentary at a Hampton Film Festival party. The designer dressed Blair in a figure-hugging polka-dot design with rushing and an off-the-shoulder neckline, teamed with sky-high black pumps and her black cane. "I love you and will play dress up any and every day of the week! Congratulations on your new documentary film," Siriano shared on Instagram, adding, "A beautiful evening with a beautiful, strong woman."
September 2021
A fashion risk that paid off! The Cruel Intentions actress chose something unexpected for the star-studded Academy Awards Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala: a sheer crystal-embellished top from Rokh's Fall/Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection and black wide-leg trousers.
October 2019
Pretty in pink! The star rocked a blonde buzz cut and this statement-making Christian Dior suit at the TIME 100 Health Summit. She accessorized with bow-embellished sandals.
May 2019
Before being honored at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Blair walked the record carpet in another chic Christian Siriano look — this time, a cropped tuxedo pantsuit with navy satin lapels.
February 2019
The actress made her first post-diagnosis public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019. On the red carpet, Blair was overcome with emotion as she posed for photographers in a multi-color Ralph & Russo gown and a matching cape. The star proudly displayed her black cane, which she later revealed was custom engraved with her monogram by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. Upon receiving the personalized gift, Blair said she "burst into tears."