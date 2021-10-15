See All of Selma Blair's Inspiring Red Carpet Style Moments  

The Legally Blonde actress played "dress up" with Christian Siriano before celebrating her upcoming documentary at a Hampton Film Festival party. The designer dressed Blair in a figure-hugging polka-dot design with rushing and an off-the-shoulder neckline, teamed with sky-high black pumps and her black cane. "I love you and will play dress up any and every day of the week! Congratulations on your new documentary film," Siriano shared on Instagram, adding, "A beautiful evening with a beautiful, strong woman."