Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Poses in Orange String Bikini 

“Orange is the new black,” the reality star and real estate agent wrote of the photos

Christine Quinn is spending her Labor Day Weekend in style.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, posted a series of photos on Instagram Sunday, pairing an orange string bikini with a hair scarf and gold jewelry, including a chain slung around her waist.

"🍊 Orange is the new black 🍊" she captioned the carousel.

Quinn has had a busy summer, having gotten back into filming for the upcoming fourth season of the popular Netflix reality series just months after giving birth to her first child. She and her husband Christian Richard, 41, welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet on May 15.

Quinn has been open about her life as a new mom, telling PEOPLE in May that she has a different perspective on parenting since giving birth.

"I always saw on social media a lot of these celebrities get chastised for not only breastfeeding in public, but ... let's talk about Ashley Graham. She was changing her baby in the middle of Target, and people were so judgmental of her. I didn't really think anything of it back then, but I now am like, 'How dare you come for her? How dare you?' " Quinn said at the time. "It puts everything into perspective because I understand the struggle of being a mom. I totally get it now."

One of her biggest adjustments was learning how to breastfeed, she explained.

"It is so hard," she said of feeding Baby C. "I never realized how hard it is. It is a full-time job, and I have so much respect now for moms — I always have, but oh my gosh, it's a full-time job. It's insanity. I mean, hats off to anyone who can do it for as long as they can, because it's really, really difficult."

Christine quinn orange bikini Credit: Christine quinn/ instagram

Since welcoming her firstborn, Quinn has also spoken about going into labor two weeks early and undergoing an emergency cesarean section.

Sharing her story on Instagram in July, Quinn wrote, "Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera."