Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Debuts Dark Hair at People's Choice Awards: 'Needed a Change'

The reality star teased the transformation on her Instagram Story ahead of Tuesday's award ceremony

Chrishell Stause is blonde no more!

The 40-year-old Selling Sunset star debuted brunette tresses at the 2021 People's Choice Awards Tuesday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Stause stunned on the red carpet with her dazzling dark hair and red Genny gown, which she paired with matching strappy heels.

The reality star also shared her new hair on Instagram alongside the caption, "Needed a change! 💃🏻."

47th Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Stause teased the change on her Instagram Story prior to Tuesday's award ceremony, beginning with a mixing bowl of product for her then-mystery color mixed by hairstylist Bradley Leake.

In the next slide, the reality star made a silly face while Leake applied the color to her hair.

After her Instagram reveal, Leake lauded Stause's new look: "Who is she 😍🔥❤️💃🏻."

Explaining the process, Leake tells PEOPLE: "We based the hair color change around Chrishell's sleek red dress, and so we decided to change it up and go for something a little sultry /sexy and darker but still soft." Leake notes that Stause's hair was lightened "days prior" to the People's Choice Awards.

"We always base the glam around the outfit for the night and unanimously agreed going darker without being harsh," he added.

47th Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Leake tells PEOPLE that he used the Infrared Blow Dryer from Boujee Beauty brand to give Stause a sleek blowout. Her hair was prepped with Color WOW Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment "to smooth and seal the cuticle."

The stylist also used a 1.75 XL Boujee Beauty curling iron "to add soft waves through the ends" before finishing it off with the extra-long Hidden Crown Hair Curl Bar "to define the perimeter" and the dark brown L'Oreal professional root touchup spray.

Additionally, Leake leaned on Color WOW Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray "for a shiny expensive finish" and a root concealer powder "to refine the hairline."

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Debuts Dark Hair at People’s Choice Awards: ‘Needed a Change' Chrishell Stause | Credit: Courtesy Bradley Leake

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Debuts Dark Hair at People’s Choice Awards: ‘Needed a Change' Credit: Courtesy Bradley Leake

Several celebrities gushed over Stause's new look on Instagram, including fellow Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan.

"YAS!!!! MY SEXY TRUFFLE 😍😍😍," wrote Hernan, who also attended the award ceremony, in the comment section.

Heather Rae El Moussa also chimed in with, "❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ya girl I did a triple Take when I saw you tonight" while husband Tarek El Moussa added, "🙌🙌🙌."

2021 Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals Credit: Rich Polk/NBC/Getty

Stause got lots of love from other celebs, too, such as country star Jana Kramer, former View host Meghan McCain, Bachelor franchise star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bling Empire's Christine Chiu.

"OH. WOW. YES," wrote Kramer, 38. McCain, 37, added, "I love it!!!