Selling Sunset 's Chrishell Stause Gives Her Mom Her Old Wig as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment

Chrishell Stause is giving her mom a wig she previously wore to the AMAs as she undergoes cancer treatment.

On Wednesday, Stause, who is currently visiting family in Murray, Kentucky, shared some videos of her mom wearing one of her old wigs, which she had worn to the event "for fun to change it up."

"So I wore this wig many years ago to the American Music Awards just for fun to change it up," Stause, 38, explained in the caption for a video with her mom. "But now since my mom has lost her hair from cancer treatment, I felt like what better time to dust it off and have a little fun?? Here’s me teaching my mom to give a good soap turn-hair flip."

In the clip, the luxury realtor exclaims over the wig as someone off-camera says, "I love it!"

"Oh, look at this!" she says as her mom gives a big smile. Later in the video, the mother-daughter duo give the camera a dramatic hair flip and her mom jokingly says, "You b—!"

On her Instagram Stories, Stause shared some footage from a post-cancer treatment meal out, showing her mom wearing the long brunette wig as the pair enjoyed sweet tea, chicken and dumplings and pie.

In February, Stause shared a photo from a visit with her sister to her mom's chemotherapy session.

"Staying positive and laughing in the chemo room with my mom & sis. Make the most of today 🙏🏼💗," she wrote in the caption.

Chrishell Stause's mom

"I can’t make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from," she wrote, before adding an update that said another doctor suggested chemotherapy and radiation, to which her mom "responded positively."

"The results of her new round of tests & updated prognosis is much better than before and she is a fighter! THANK YOU for every prayer said for her," she added.

The former soap opera star is "doing a lot better" recently after ex Justin Hartley suddenly filed for divorce last November, her Selling Sunset costar Mary Fitzgerald told PEOPLE last month.

"She's such a strong woman, I wouldn't have been able to go through it like she did in the public eye, but she's very strong, and she's just so down-to-earth and a trustworthy person, which is hard to find here in L.A.," Fitzgerald said.

In December, a source had told PEOPLE that the actress was "still reeling" from the split.

The second season of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix last month, and Fitzgerald told PEOPLE that she had Stause have "got each other's back."