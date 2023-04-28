The Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Goes Makeup-Free: See Their Pics! (Exclusive)

The ladies of Netflix's Selling Sunset (Season 6 premieres May 19) definitely know how to seal the deal in the land of real estate, and they also know what it takes to look and feel beautiful from the inside out. In honor of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue, the stars snapped barefaced selfies and shared what makes them feel the most beautiful

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty to me is anything or anyone that makes you smile.

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

I really love my home in L.A. It's filled with lots of love and a beautiful view doesn't hurt.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty to me is defined by a person's character, not just their physical appearance. Showing kindness, acts of love and empathy toward others, even when it's not easy to do so.

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

The most beautiful place in L.A. to me is in Malibu. I'm always in awe at the epic properties I go to that allow the owners to take a stroll on the beach or simply enjoy a front row seat of our stunning California sunrises and sunsets everyday. That's living at its best!

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty is loving yourself.

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

Trousdale. Single level homes are my absolute favorite.

Breana Tiesi

Bre Tiesi

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty extends far past the external. Beauty comes from within, and refers to one's qualities and characteristics.

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

One of the most beautiful places in Los Angeles is Malibu. It's a stunning coastal city with gorgeous beaches, scenic drives, outdoor activities, fine dining and luxurious real estate. Malibu will forever be my weekend getaway.

Nicole Young

Nicole Young

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty is anything or anyone that brings joy and awakens the senses in a visceral way.

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

Huntington Botanical Gardens in Pasadena and the neighborhood you drive through to get to the entrance.

Davina Potratz

Davina Potratz

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty is everywhere. It can be energy (nothing radiates more than inner peace, health, and happiness) or being in love. On a personal level, I love my skincare and try to use organic products whenever possible to enhance my natural beauty, rather than altering it. In the end, whatever makes you feel good.

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

I love the beach, so a sunset in Malibu overlooking the ocean with palm trees is the most beautiful place in L.A.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty is not just about appearance, it's a form of self-expression and freedom that allows us to showcase our unique and authentic selves to the world. Beauty is a beautiful and empowering journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

Manhattan Beach is a stunning coastal city in Los Angeles. Sandy beaches, picturesque pier, scenic bike paths and endless boutique shops. It's an oasis for relaxation.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty to me is the way you treat yourself and others. Beauty is only skin deep and resonates through your personality, kindness, compassion and empathy.

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

The ocean is the most beautiful place in L.A. to me. To have a view of the ocean or, better yet, quick access to it would be a dream! The calming sound is incredibly relaxing.

Emma Hernan

Emma Herman

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty is found in people's hearts – how they treat others and who they are and aspire to be as a person. I try to always lead with my heart and I think that shines through in my genuine smile. I think what people consider their "imperfections" are really what make people unique and beautiful! Confidence from loving yourself is one of the most beautiful things in the world. Love hard and shine bright!

What is the most beautiful place in Los Angeles?

Franklin Canyon is one of the most beautiful places with over 600 acres of nature. It's a place my family and I have enjoyed throughout the years. It is one of the many reasons why I fell in love with Los Angeles!

