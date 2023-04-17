'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis on Her 'Sexy' and 'Very Couture' Custom Wedding Dress (Exclusive)

"It was exactly what was in my head," Selling the OC's Alexandra Jarvis tells PEOPLE of the custom Michael Costello wedding dress she wore while marrying Sergio Ducoulombier on Friday in Italy

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 11:06 AM
Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
Photo: bottega 53/@bottega53

Alexandra Jarvis had a clear vision of what she would wear on her big day.

The Selling the OC star, 32, tells PEOPLE that she "didn't want any traditional wedding dress" with all white heavy fabric as she married CEO Sergio Ducoulombier on Friday at the Villa del Balbianello, overlooking Italy's Lake Como.

"I know my body style. I also used to model wedding dresses growing up, and so I knew what I wanted, what I didn't want," explains Jarvis, adding: "I wanted something couture, sexy, but still elegant and feminine."

She says designer Michael Costello was very "hands-on" in bringing her vision to life with a "completely custom dress" after she reached out in his DMs, noting he was "on board from the beginning."

"I met with Michael months ago," Jarvis recounts. "We sat down, I just explained my vision, and he sketched up what I was describing, and it was exactly what was in my head. He's so talented."

Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
BOTTEGA 53/@BOTTEGA53

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jarvis and Costello picked out the fabric together, and she describes the finished product as "an elaborate, fully embellished beaded dress with rhinestones."

"It's more of a ... couture-style dress with a nod toward bridal," she adds. "So, it has different elements that give it a bridal last look, but it's very couture."

The Oppenheim Group real estate agent says Ducoulombier, 46, who created the mobile payment app Slip Cash, hadn't seen the dress ahead of the big day. "He hasn't seen the sketch of my dress, he hasn't seen the fabric, he doesn't have a clue," says Jarvis.

Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
bottega 53/@bottega53

She accessorized the look with shoes by Rene Caovilla and custom jewelry, as well as some family heirloom pieces.

Jarvis and Ducoulombier dated for two years before getting engaged on Christmas in 2020. She tells PEOPLE that Lake Como is "a special place for us" while explaining why they opted not to have a "traditional wedding" with a bunch of guests.

RELATED VIDEO: Selling the OC Cast on Differences from Selling Sunset: We're 'Ourselves from the Very Beginning'

"We wanted to have a very intimate and romantic wedding day without all the traditional expectations around us," said Jarvis. "So we decided, let's the two of us go to Italy. We've been before and it's actually where I told him I loved him. He had already told me he loved me, but I held back for a little while."

Related Articles
Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis is Married! Inside the 'Intimate' Lake Como Wedding (Exclusive)
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Is Married! See All the Photos from Her Wedding
Bonnie Wright wedding for Brides magazine
'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Details the Secrets Behind Her 100-Year-Old Wedding Dress
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Talks Grace Kelly-Inspired Wedding Dress and 'Badass' Reception Jumpsuit
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Risqué Inspiration for Her Wedding Look: 'I Need a Short Dress'
Selling the OC. (L to R) Alexandra Rose, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis, Jason Oppenheim, Kayla Cardona, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland, Alexandra Hall, Lauren Brito, Brett Oppenheim, Sean Palmieri, Polly Brindle, Austin Victoria in Selling the OC. Cr. Nino Muñoz/Netflix © 2022
The Drama Continues! Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Is Officially Renewed for Second and Third Season
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- "Reunion Part 1" -- Pictured: Guerdy Abraira -- (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Takes PEOPLE Inside the Making of Her Off-the-Chain Reunion Dress
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Relationship Timeline
Global Superstar Marc Anthony & Former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tie the knot. Nadia looked breathtaking in 2 custom Galia Lahav gowns
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
'Selling Sunset' Agents Are Having a Lot of 'Interpersonal' Difficulties in Season 6, Jason Oppenheim Says
Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and Josh Flagg for tout? hed: Selling Sunset stars respond to MDLLA’s Josh Flagg after he calls show’s stars “actors pretending to be agents”
'Selling Sunset' Stars Respond to 'MDLLA' 's Josh Flagg After He Says They're 'Actors Pretending to Be Agents'
Selling the OC
Meet the Cast of 'Selling the OC!' 11 New Agents to Star in Netflix's New 'Selling Sunset' Spin-Off
Clare Crawley Wedding
Clare Crawley Wears 'Dream' Replacement Wedding Dress After Her First Gown Was Stolen — See Her Look!
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland
Selling the OC
'Selling the OC' Cast on Differences from 'Selling Sunset:' We're 'Ourselves from the Very Beginning'