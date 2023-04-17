Lifestyle Style 'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis on Her 'Sexy' and 'Very Couture' Custom Wedding Dress (Exclusive) "It was exactly what was in my head," Selling the OC's Alexandra Jarvis tells PEOPLE of the custom Michael Costello wedding dress she wore while marrying Sergio Ducoulombier on Friday in Italy By Lanae Brody Lanae Brody Instagram Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 17, 2023 11:06 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: bottega 53/@bottega53 Alexandra Jarvis had a clear vision of what she would wear on her big day. The Selling the OC star, 32, tells PEOPLE that she "didn't want any traditional wedding dress" with all white heavy fabric as she married CEO Sergio Ducoulombier on Friday at the Villa del Balbianello, overlooking Italy's Lake Como. "I know my body style. I also used to model wedding dresses growing up, and so I knew what I wanted, what I didn't want," explains Jarvis, adding: "I wanted something couture, sexy, but still elegant and feminine." 'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis is Married! Inside the 'Intimate' Lake Como Wedding (Exclusive) She says designer Michael Costello was very "hands-on" in bringing her vision to life with a "completely custom dress" after she reached out in his DMs, noting he was "on board from the beginning." "I met with Michael months ago," Jarvis recounts. "We sat down, I just explained my vision, and he sketched up what I was describing, and it was exactly what was in my head. He's so talented." BOTTEGA 53/@BOTTEGA53 Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jarvis and Costello picked out the fabric together, and she describes the finished product as "an elaborate, fully embellished beaded dress with rhinestones." The Drama Continues! Netflix's Selling the OC Is Officially Renewed for Second and Third Season "It's more of a ... couture-style dress with a nod toward bridal," she adds. "So, it has different elements that give it a bridal last look, but it's very couture." The Oppenheim Group real estate agent says Ducoulombier, 46, who created the mobile payment app Slip Cash, hadn't seen the dress ahead of the big day. "He hasn't seen the sketch of my dress, he hasn't seen the fabric, he doesn't have a clue," says Jarvis. bottega 53/@bottega53 She accessorized the look with shoes by Rene Caovilla and custom jewelry, as well as some family heirloom pieces. Jarvis and Ducoulombier dated for two years before getting engaged on Christmas in 2020. She tells PEOPLE that Lake Como is "a special place for us" while explaining why they opted not to have a "traditional wedding" with a bunch of guests. RELATED VIDEO: Selling the OC Cast on Differences from Selling Sunset: We're 'Ourselves from the Very Beginning' "We wanted to have a very intimate and romantic wedding day without all the traditional expectations around us," said Jarvis. "So we decided, let's the two of us go to Italy. We've been before and it's actually where I told him I loved him. He had already told me he loved me, but I held back for a little while."