Selena Quintanilla's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Fashion Looks of All Time

Selena Quintanilla, known mononymously as Selena, was dubbed the "Queen of Tejano music" and is credited with popularizing the sub-genre in the United States. Her life tragically ended in 1995 at the age of 23 after being fatally shot by the manager of her fan club, but Quintanilla's legacy lives on.

In addition to her trailblazing music career, the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer made serious waves as a fashion icon. Born in Corpus Cristi, Texas, Quintanilla opened a clothing boutique in 1994 called Selena Etc., with one location in her hometown and another in San Antonio. She worked with designer Martin Gomez to fill the shops with pieces that celebrated her Mexican-American heritage while reflecting her own personal style — her trademark bejeweled bustiers, for example.

"At the time, you never saw people like that on television, even in Latin American programming," Maria Garcia, the creator of public radio's Anything for Selena podcast, told Texas Monthly in 2021. Garcia continued: "She wore rhinestones that you could tell were rhinestones. She wasn't trying to pretend that she was wearing diamonds."

Keep reading for a look back at some of Selena Quintanilla's best fashion moments that are continuing to influence style trends today.

Selena Quintanilla in the Corpus Christi Caller-Times in March 1989

In this rarely-seen photo of a 17-year-old Quintanilla, the singer poses for black-and-white portraits shot by Robert Bunch for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. She wore a simple t-shirt and belted trousers, her naturally curly hair on full display.

Selena Quintanilla photographed for Coca-Cola in 1991

The singer's partnership with Coca-Cola featured a number of memorable photoshoots, one of the earliest being this campaign shot by Pam Francis in 1991. Quintanilla wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans, along with a black leather cowboy jacket and cowboy boots.

Selena Quintanilla in San Antonio, Texas, in March 1992

Paying homage to her Texan roots, Quintanilla was photographed at the La Villita Historic Village in 1992 wearing a red suede cowboy jacket and matching chaps over a pair of blue jeans. In true Selena style, the ensemble was embellished with silver details and paired with a red bustier.

Selena Quintanilla at the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas, in 1992

Bra tops quickly became a signature look for Quintanilla, who wore a black-and-silver halter with high-waisted black pants with silver chain details at the 1992 Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio. Not only did she perform at the event, but the star also took home the title of Female Vocalist of the Year and Female Entertainer of the Year.

Selena Quintanilla in Acapulco, Mexico, in 1993

Quintanilla put a beachy spin on her style while being photographed in Acapulco, Mexico, in 1993. The singer wore a spaghetti strap dress with black lace detail at the hem along with a choker necklace and her usual hoop earrings.

Selena Quintanilla in Houston in February 1993

AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Dave Einsel

Quintanilla wore yet another variation of her beloved bustier look while performing at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. The singer appeared in a silver-and-black top with black high-waisted pants and a black hat with a studded brim.

The event, which took place in the Astrodome, set an all-time attendance record by drawing 66,994 audience members.

Selena Quintanilla photographed by Al Rendon in February 1993

In 1993, Quintanilla released a live album that would win her her very first Grammy award. For the album's photoshoot, the star wore one of her signature embellished bustiers with an embellished blue jacket and high-waisted black pants.

Selena Quintanilla at the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas, in 1993

This sequin-embellished bustier and matching pants is one of Quintanilla's most well-known fashion moments, and for good reason. The eye-catching look, which she paired with dangling red earrings and a glamorous updo, embodied her bold spirit and playful sense of style.

Selena Quintanilla at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami, Florida, in May 1993

Quintanilla attended the Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami, Florida, in a timeless, all-black look. The two-piece crocheted ensemble featured a scalloped detail underneath the bust and long sleeves.

Selena Quintanilla photographed by Blanca Charolet in 1994

In an editorial shoot with photographer Blanca Charolet, Quintanilla wore a sweet floral bra top and matching skirt along with her hair in a high ponytail and dramatic gold earrings.

Selena Quintanilla at the Corpus Cristi Beach in Texas in 1994

This matching athleisure set makes it easy to see how Quintanilla became a trendsetter. The star posed for the El Sol Newspaper at Corpus Cristi Beach in a collared crop top and athletic pants, a look that's very much in style today.

Selena Quintanilla photographed by Maurice Rinaldi in 1994

For the iconic cover of her fourth studio album, Amor Prohibido, Quintanilla posed in a black leather jacket with white ruffle detail.

Selena Quintanilla at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City in March 1994

Larry Busacca/Getty

The 1994 Grammys, which took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, were a huge moment for Quintanilla; the singer won best Mexican/American album for her album Live!, making her the first female Tejano artist to do so. For the occasion, she chose a silver embellished Lillie Rubin halter gown that she purchased at The Galleria mall in Houston, Texas. The dress would later be replicated for the 1997 biopic Selena starring Jennifer Lopez.

"It took me a while, but I managed to figure out exactly where she had bought it," Elisabetta Beraldo, the film's costume designer, told Billboard in 2017. "The brand was [Lille Rubin's parent company] Cache, and they didn't have the original, but they made it again for us."

Selena Quintanilla in San Antonio, Texas, in March 1994

Back in San Antonio, Texas, Quintanilla celebrated her Grammy win at the Desperados Nightclub wearing an eggplant-colored sequined minidress with sheer fabric on the sleeves and around the neckline. Her hair was swept up into a sleek updo, which she paired with dangling crystal earrings.

Selena Quintanilla in San Antonio, Texas, in March 1994

While performing at Randy's Bingo in San Antonio, Quintanilla wore a white bustier with silver embellishments, high-waisted white pants and white boots with fringe. At one point, she switched her shoes to white cowboy boots.

Selena Quintanilla at the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas, in March 1994

Quintanilla was known to love leather, and her appearance at the 14th Annual Tejano Music Awards in 1994 is certainly proof of this. The star performed alongside the Barrio Boyzz wearing high-waisted leather pants, a leather jacket and a black bra top.

Selena Quintanilla in San Antonio, Texas, in April 1994

Rarely without a touch of sparkle, Quintanilla performed at the Coca-Cola Texas Live Music Festival at Hemisfair Park in 1994 in a pair of white bejeweled jeans and a studded belt. She also wore a white button-down shirt that she tied up and accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Selena Quintanilla in San Antonio, Texas, in April 1994

Despite her many embellished stage ensembles, Quintanilla also loved to wear more casual pieces. While hanging out at San Antonio's Hemisfair Park in 1994, the singer opted for a simple white crop top and jeans — but she couldn't resist adding a crystal-studded belt.

Selena Quintanilla in Furia Musical Magazine in July 1994

For the July 1994 cover of Mexican music magazine Furia Musical, Quintanilla appeared in a multicolored bikini and sheer black cover-up. The photographs, which were taken by Carlos Romero, show the singer posing on a boat.

Selena Quintanilla in Houston, Texas, in August 1994

Barbara Laing/Getty

Quintanilla took a break from her usual glittering stage looks at the 3rd Annual Tejano Super Fest in Houston, Texas, instead opting for blue jeans and a tied-up white button-down shirt.

Selena Quintanilla in Corpus Cristi, Texas, in October 1994

In October 1994, Quintanilla had her first fashion show at the Bayfront Convention Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Here, she poses with her exclusive fashion designer Martin Gomez wearing a white dress with a bow at the front and oversized pearl jewelry.

Selena Quintanilla at the HemisFair Arena in San Antonio, Texas, in December 1994

Quintanilla was a vision in red while performing at the HemisFair Arena in San Antonio in December 1994. The star wore a sparkly red bustier and red jeans, her signature red lipstick matching the ensemble.

Selena Quintanilla at the Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio, Texas, in January 1995

Larry Busacca/Getty

Selena Quintanilla quite literally shined during her performance at the opening of the Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio, lighting up the stage in a black suit with sparkly silver pinstripes. She paired the look with a silver necklace and silver hoop earrings, her hair pulled back into a bun.

Selena Quintanilla at the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, Texas, in February 1995

For the 15th Annual Tejano Music Awards, Quintanilla wore a purple sparkly jumpsuit and cropped jacket. At the ceremony, the singer took home several awards: Female Vocalist of the Year, Female Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Selena Quintanilla in Houston in February 1995

Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Arlene Richie/getty images

Undoubtedly Quintanilla's most iconic fashion moment, the singer took the stage at the Houston Astrodome Livestock Show & Rodeo in February 1995 wearing a glittering purple jumpsuit that featured a halter top, flared pants, and matching long-sleeve jacket. The ensemble remains a piece of history not just for its impact on fashion trends, but because the Astrodome show ended up being Quintanilla's last televised performance before she was fatally shot just one month later.

The look has been recreated countless times, from film and television adaptations to celebrity Halloween costumes. Ciara wore a Selena-inspired costume in 2021, saying, "I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture." For Halloween 2017, Kim Kardashian dressed as the singer, whom she called "my fave."

Selena Quintanilla in Miami, Florida, in March 1995

For a performance at the Noche De Carnaval in Miami, Florida, Quintanilla wore an asymmetrical black skirt with a black bustier and sheer top.

Selena Quintanilla in Houston, Texas, in March 1995

Just two weeks before her death, Quintanilla performed at the El Dorado Ranch in Houston, Texas. She wore a dark green mini skirt, bustier and long-sleeve jacket with dramatic shoulder pads and black lace-up shoes.