Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Launches $100 Million Mental Health Initiative for Underserved Communities

“Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life," Selena Gomez shared of the initiative

Rare Beauty hasn’t even hit stores yet, but the mission-driven brand founded by Selena Gomez is already fulfilling its promise to foster conversations about self-acceptance and mental health.

On the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s 28th birthday yesterday, her forthcoming beauty brand announced the launch of Rare Impact Fund, with an ambitious goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years to connect people in underserved communities with much-needed mental health services.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality,” Gomez said in a press release. “Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez/Instagram

One percent of all Rare Beauty sales — as well as funds raised from partnerships cultivated with leading foundations, companies and nonprofit organizations — will be donated to the Rare Impact Found to provide tools, resources and support to those struggling with their mental health, according to the press release.

“Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world,” Gomez — who has been candid about her own mental health in the past — continued. “The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support.”

The pop star’s beauty brand also elected “expert advisors from leading universities, organizations and companies focused on mental health” to serve on the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council. Council members (including Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, president and psychiatrist in chief for McLean Hospital Dr. Scott L. Rauch and Dr. Jane Delgado of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health) will help the company make decisions that “ensure maximum impact” in underserved communities.

Rare Beauty announced the news on Instagram with a series of slides explaining the Rare Impact Fund, the goal of the initiative and the reason for launching it.

"Together, we are better, and because we know we can’t do this alone, we’ve established the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council comprised of leading mental health experts and professionals with lived experience to help steer our impact efforts," the brand wrote in the caption.

In February, Gomez surprised fans by announcing Rare Beauty with a brief video on her Instagram feed that showed her trying out various cosmetics products and preparing for the launch.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait,” Gomez captioned the Instagram post.

“I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great,” the singer said. “It’s not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful.”