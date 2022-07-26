Selena Gomez Wows in Peach Versace Gown to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Selena Gomez posted photos of herself in the glamorous gown in honor of her recent 30th birthday

Selena Gomez is stepping into a new decade in style.

The actress and singer celebrated her milestone 30th birthday in an ethereal pale peach gown by Versace, featuring short sleeves and delicate tulle draped across the neckline and bodice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dress also included beaded, sheer detailing along its thigh-high slit, and Gomez completed the look in hoop earrings and a half-up hairstyle.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!" Shay Mitchell wrote in a comment on the post, while Amy Schumer said, "Insane."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

After turning the big 3-0 on Friday, the actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder reflected on her 20s in a candid Instagram post on Monday, admitting she finally "had a moment to catch up" after the birthday celebrations.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," the "Come & Get It" hitmaker wrote, captioning two black-and-white portraits of herself from her birthday party. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," she said. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you," she said.

Gomez went on to share that her "heart feels full" and "grateful" after "a few days of celebrating."

"I can say that I'm starting to really like 30," she continued, before expressing gratitude towards her friends, followers and fans: "Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says She is "Thrilled" to Be Turning 30 This Year

Gomez rang in her 30th with friends including pal Taylor Swift by her side, writing in the caption of a photo post, "30, nerdy and worthy."

In the first snap, Swift, 32, holds up three fingers as Gomez hugs her friend with a smile. In the second photo, the "Blank Space" singer gives a thumbs up to the camera as Gomez laughs and appears to open Swift's gift.

In January, the Emmy-nominated producer opened up to PEOPLE about her milestone birthday.

"I love growing up," Gomez said. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' "