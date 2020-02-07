Selena Gomez Sacrifices Comfort for Style in a Restrictive Mini Dress: 'I Can't Move My Arms!'

Selena Gomez just had a very relatable fashion dilemma.

After announcing the launch of her new brand Rare Beauty, the 27-year-old star attended the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday in a Patou pale pink off-the-shoulder dress with long puffy sleeves featuring bow details and pockets, paired with silver metallic peep-toe heels.

But, as seen in videos shared to her Instagram Stories during the event, she had to sacrifice comfort for style.

In the series of snaps, Gomez — who rocked an updo, curtain bangs and terracotta-colored lipstick — seemed to be constrained by her statement sleeves as she slouched down in her chair and struggled to take a sip of water.

“I can’t move my arms!” the singer says in one clip. And in another she quips, “I can’t f—king move.”

“Then there’s me. So thank you Hollywood Beauty Awards,” she wrote on the video.

On Tuesday, Gomez revealed she has been working on her own beauty brand called Rare Beauty for the last two years. She announced the news with a brief Instagram video that showed her trying out various cosmetics products and preparing for the launch.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait,” Gomez captioned the Instagram post.

In the video, set to the song “Rare” from her new album of the same name, Gomez tests different shades of lipsticks, talks with her team about being “so nervous” of the endeavor and brainstorms product ideas with large mood boards.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” Gomez said in the video.

She continued: “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

The brand’s mission “is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health.”

Less than 20 minutes after the star dropped the Rare Beauty announcement video, the Instagram account for the brand gained over 1 million followers (and counting).

The statement reads, “We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.”